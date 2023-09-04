International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Soldiers Afraid to Walk Across Kiev in Uniform - Captured Serviceman
Ukrainian Soldiers Afraid to Walk Across Kiev in Uniform - Captured Serviceman
It is dangerous and embarrassing for military personnel in Kiev to appear in the streets in uniform, as they may be mistaken for employees of military commissariats (territorial centers for recruitment), a captured Ukrainian soldier complained.
"About a month and a half ago I was in the city of Kiev. Walking only in civvies [civilian clothes - ed.], I even went to the military recruitment center in civvies. Because I am afraid that someone will beat me up, thinking that I am carrying a summons [an order to visit a territorial center of recruitment, to be then sent to the frontline - ed.]," the Ukrainian serviceman told Sputnik. According to the prisoner, the heads of Ukrainian military commissariats are so corrupt that they require payments for certain "services" and legal "excuses" to avoid military service, which ultimately destroys the image of the Ukrainian military, causing servicemen to feel ashamed of wearing a military uniform. Since February 2022, Ukraine has been living under martial law and a law on general mobilization which prohibits men of18-60 years old from leaving the country. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine has been suffering severe losses and a massive flight from the country (more than seven million "Ukrainian patriots" have left the state). Thus, the country's authorities have been announcing new "waves" of mobilization one after another, but to no avail. Despite the fact that Ukraine hides its losses, people witness the scale of disaster which Zelensky's policies have got the country into. Thus, servicemen are unwilling to sacrifice their lives for the corrupt regime, refuse to follow ill-considered orders, and desert en masse.Consequently, the Kiev regime needs more "cannon fodder," encouraging the territorial centers of recruitment and social support to locate and abduct Ukrainian men to send them to inevitable death on the frontline.Unfortunately for the male population of Ukraine, the authorities might have found another way to drag people to the frontline. On September 3, 2023, Fedir Venislavsky, Zelensky's representative in the parliament, submitted a bill which aims to cancel mobilization exemptions for students over 30 years old who simply wanted to change their career paths and obtain degrees in other fields.The member of parliament referred to data published by the Ministry of Education and Science claiming that Ukrainian education facilities had only 40,000 students over 25 years old in 2019-2021. However, the year 2022 saw an "abnormal" upsurge in the number of students, rising to 106,000. Moreover, Venislavsky added that this year, the number of students is reaching the 100,000 mark again. The MP expressed concern over the apparent 60,000 young men who have used this opportunity to avoid the draft. The official took the initiative to make more than 60,000 people suffer and die in a futile effort to defend the Kiev regime. Venislavsky decided that it is wrong that some people want to live a normal life and broaden their horizons by exploring new fields of knowledge.Furthermore, if the bill is adopted, not only will the students of 2023 suffer from Venislavsky's homicidal idea, but also those who were "fortunate" and entered education in 2022, meaning that another civil right will be abolished in Ukraine, and even more common people would be sent to die to protect NATO interests and make Ukrainian elites even richer.
ukraine
kiev
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, botched counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, mobilization in ukraine, ukrainian losses, ukrainian troops, territorial centers for recruitment, ukrainian military commissariats
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, botched counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, mobilization in ukraine, ukrainian losses, ukrainian troops, territorial centers for recruitment, ukrainian military commissariats

It is dangerous and embarrassing for military personnel in Kiev to appear in the streets in uniform, as they may be mistaken for employees of military commissariats (territorial centers of recruitment), a captured Ukrainian soldier has complained.
"About a month and a half ago I was in the city of Kiev. Walking only in civvies [civilian clothes - ed.], I even went to the military recruitment center in civvies. Because I am afraid that someone will beat me up, thinking that I am carrying a summons [an order to visit a territorial center of recruitment, to be then sent to the frontline - ed.]," the Ukrainian serviceman told Sputnik.
According to the prisoner, the heads of Ukrainian military commissariats are so corrupt that they require payments for certain "services" and legal "excuses" to avoid military service, which ultimately destroys the image of the Ukrainian military, causing servicemen to feel ashamed of wearing a military uniform.

"If an ordinary soldier walks around wearing a uniform, he may not get beaten up, but there are good chances that he will," the captured soldier added.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has been living under martial law and a law on general mobilization which prohibits men of18-60 years old from leaving the country. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine has been suffering severe losses and a massive flight from the country (more than seven million "Ukrainian patriots" have left the state). Thus, the country's authorities have been announcing new "waves" of mobilization one after another, but to no avail.
Despite the fact that Ukraine hides its losses, people witness the scale of disaster which Zelensky's policies have got the country into. Thus, servicemen are unwilling to sacrifice their lives for the corrupt regime, refuse to follow ill-considered orders, and desert en masse.
Consequently, the Kiev regime needs more "cannon fodder," encouraging the territorial centers of recruitment and social support to locate and abduct Ukrainian men to send them to inevitable death on the frontline.
Unfortunately for the male population of Ukraine, the authorities might have found another way to drag people to the frontline. On September 3, 2023, Fedir Venislavsky, Zelensky's representative in the parliament, submitted a bill which aims to cancel mobilization exemptions for students over 30 years old who simply wanted to change their career paths and obtain degrees in other fields.
The member of parliament referred to data published by the Ministry of Education and Science claiming that Ukrainian education facilities had only 40,000 students over 25 years old in 2019-2021. However, the year 2022 saw an "abnormal" upsurge in the number of students, rising to 106,000. Moreover, Venislavsky added that this year, the number of students is reaching the 100,000 mark again. The MP expressed concern over the apparent 60,000 young men who have used this opportunity to avoid the draft. The official took the initiative to make more than 60,000 people suffer and die in a futile effort to defend the Kiev regime. Venislavsky decided that it is wrong that some people want to live a normal life and broaden their horizons by exploring new fields of knowledge.
Furthermore, if the bill is adopted, not only will the students of 2023 suffer from Venislavsky's homicidal idea, but also those who were "fortunate" and entered education in 2022, meaning that another civil right will be abolished in Ukraine, and even more common people would be sent to die to protect NATO interests and make Ukrainian elites even richer.
