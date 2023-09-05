https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ex-bank-of-england-economist-blames-covid-money-printing-for-inflation-1113130392.html

Ex-Bank of England Economist Blames COVID Money-Printing for Inflation

Ex-Bank of England Economist Blames COVID Money-Printing for Inflation

The UK saw inflation soar to a multi-decade high of over 11 per cent last autumn after two years of on-and-off COVID-19 lockdowns with workers kept on 'furlough' payments, and embargoes on Russian fuel, food and fertilisers.

A former senior Bank of England economist has blamed rampant inflation on its policy of quantitative easing during the COVID-19 pandemic.Andy Haldane, who left the central bank in 2021, also told British TV media on Tuesday morning that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had compounded the problem by failing to "step on the brakes" with increased interest rates until it was too late.The British treasury, then under the leadership of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, spent hundreds of billions during the series of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 on aid to impacted businesses and to keep furloughed workers on their payrolls — spending money without producing.Huge sums were also spent on buying hospital ventilators and protective clothing for medical staff, with little oversight of the tendering processes."But did we persist with that a little longer than we needed to? And did they step on the brakes a little too late — and therefore a little harder now than they needed to? I think that is probably where we find ourselves, regrettably."The economist also warned that economic growth had stagnated "pancake-like" and had been "flatlining for 18 months," stressing that the risk of recession was an "evens bet."Inflation soared across Western countries in 2022 following their imposition of sanctions on Russia over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine.Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation peaked at over 11 percent in the UK last autumn, since falling to 6.4 percent according to the Office for National Statistics. But real-world prices of certain key items such as bread, milk, petrol and diesel have risen by more than 50 percent.The UK has been wracked by a wave of strikes across the public and private sectors as employers made pay offers around half the CPI rate.The Bank of England's MPC responded with a series of interest rate rises from March 2022 onwards, hiking its base lending rate to a 15-year high of 5.25 percent — and burdening mortgage-holders with soaring monthly repayments.

