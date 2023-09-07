‘Huge Barriers’: Pentagon’s Hypersonic Woes Due to ‘Very Delicate’ Physics Problems Behind Tech

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/huge-barriers-pentagons-hypersonic-woes-due-to-very-delicate-physics-problems-behind-tech-1113187726.html

Hypersonic technology is highly specialized, and military engineers have to overcome serious challenges posed by physics that disrupt the typical way missiles are used. This is why the US military has struggled to catch up.

US media reported on Thursday that the Pentagon had postponed testing of its Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) a day prior, based on “pre-flight checks.” The test was to take place in Florida, with the weapon fired eastward into the Atlantic Ocean.The LRHW is a surface-launched weapon initially intended to be deployed with the US Army later this year and fired from a Transporter-Erector-Launcher (TEL) like a ballistic missile. Another version is later planned for deployment on naval warships like the Zumwalt-class cruiser, which have already begun the refitting process for carrying the weapons.Hypersonic speed is that beyond Mach 5, or roughly 3,800 miles per hour. It is much faster than any existing aircraft or missile, except for space-bound rockets seeking to break from Earth’s gravitational pull.The US has lagged behind countries like Russia, which was the first to introduce hypersonic weapons as a response to US air defense systems that greatly exceeded the parameters of the defunct Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, and China, both of which have several types of hypersonic weapons in service.Sputnik spoke with two military technology experts to find out why the US is behind.Konstantin Sivkov, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, Doctor of Military Sciences, pointed out that the technology behind hypersonics is both old and new.“What is a hypersonic weapon? It allows you to hit targets using homing in the final stage and at the same time fly at hypersonic speed,” he summarized to Sputnik.“Many ballistic missiles that appeared in the world as intercontinental ones back in the 1950s also have hypersonic speed, but they do not maneuver on their flight path - but this is not the case for hypersonic weapons.”Dmitry Drozdenko, a military analyst and chief editor of the “Fatherland Arsenal” internet portal, told Sputnik that the LRHW was similar to Russia’s Avangard hypersonic weapon, which was the first to be announced in 2019.Drozdenko explained the US has struggled to develop a usable hypersonic weapon because hypersonic technology is “subtle in the field of fundamental science.”“It is a very delicate topic,” he told Sputnik.“Once upon a time there were problems with supersonic, if you remember the old stories, when the first jet aircraft had straight wings and propellers, and then they began to be made with wings angled back. It's all related to the fact that when approaching the speed of sound, a shockwave occurs, which does not allow an effective increase in speed. Therefore, the wings were deflected back and this shockwave flowed back at supersonic speed.”“The protective layer burns away as a result. The astronaut is not damaged, but at that moment the communication connection is lost. That is, it is a known fact that when they enter the atmosphere, radio communication is lost, because radio waves do not pass through the plasma.”“And here questions of control arise: a hypersonic weapon that flies for a long time at such speeds must, firstly, be refractory. That is, it should not burn out, otherwise it will not fly,” he said, adding that “This is a matter of materials science - maintaining high temperatures.”This, Drozdenko noted, was a key difference between reentry vehicles and hypersonic weapons: they have to be controlled and maneuvered, not just allowed to “ram the atmosphere with their belly” until they slow down.That is why, Drozdenko noted, such technology has been highly classified - and why it’s been a major target for American spycraft in recent years.“It's called industrial espionage. That is, they simply have not grown to this level yet.”“And now we actually have just three types of weapons: the glider, Avangard, which has already been repeatedly tested; we have the Kinzhal missile with a rocket engine; and Zircon, a sea-based rocket that works with a ramjet engine that is a further development of the Onyx missile."“Part of these technologies was received by India in the process of joint development of the Brahmos missile. That is why the Americans fail: because a good part of humanity does not want to share technology with [them]. They didn’t manage to steal from them themselves, until they fully developed it.”

