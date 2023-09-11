International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Suffer Heavy Losses Trying to Attack Opytnoye Village in DPR
Ukrainian troops tried to advance with tanks and armored combat vehicles near Opytnoye village, but suffered serious losses, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on his Telegram account.
"We can see that the enemy has intensified its efforts near Opytnoye with tanks and armored combat vehicles, suffering serious losses, but the fighting goes on, the enemy is trying to improve its positions in that direction. There is an understanding of further steps for our units, there are no serious fears," he said in a video message.According to Pushilin, there are no significant changes in the Krasny Liman direction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched several small attacks in the direction of the Torskoye and Serebrianka, but Russian units repelled them all. The DPR leader added that there are no serious signs of fighting heating up in the area.He noted an "operational pause" in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction, where Ukrainian troops have begun to regroup and replace their advance assault units. In the Andreyevka and Kurdyumovka directions the enemy failed to improve its position using artillery, added Pushilin.There are no notable changes in the Maryinka direction either, and the situation in the Ugledar direction remains under control, he concluded.The evident failure of the counteroffensive launched by the Kiev regime in early June has not stopped Ukrainian generals from sending more and more soldiers and NATO-supplied military equipment to the meat grinder. The forces of the Kiev regime did not have a single chance of success since the very beginning of the much-anticipated counteroffensive effort, according to Western military analysts.Nonetheless, Ukraine continues to waste its own people in pointless attempts to breach Russian defenses. Having lost enormous number of citizens which either fled the country or died protecting NATO interests, the authorities adopt new laws on mobilization in order to send students, the diseased, and elderly to the frontline.
Ukrainian Troops Suffer Heavy Losses Trying to Attack Opytnoye Village in DPR

Ukrainian troops tried to advance with tanks and armored combat vehicles near the village of Opytnoy, but suffered serious losses, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on his Telegram account.
"We can see that the enemy has intensified its efforts near Opytnoye with tanks and armored combat vehicles, suffering serious losses, but the fighting goes on, the enemy is trying to improve its positions in that direction. There is an understanding of further steps for our units, there are no serious fears," he said in a video message.
According to Pushilin, there are no significant changes in the Krasny Liman direction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched several small attacks in the direction of the Torskoye and Serebrianka, but Russian units repelled them all. The DPR leader added that there are no serious signs of fighting heating up in the area.
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Fails to Achieve Its Goals in Three Months of Counteroffensive – Shoigu
5 September, 09:13 GMT
He noted an "operational pause" in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction, where Ukrainian troops have begun to regroup and replace their advance assault units. In the Andreyevka and Kurdyumovka directions the enemy failed to improve its position using artillery, added Pushilin.
There are no notable changes in the Maryinka direction either, and the situation in the Ugledar direction remains under control, he concluded.
The evident failure of the counteroffensive launched by the Kiev regime in early June has not stopped Ukrainian generals from sending more and more soldiers and NATO-supplied military equipment to the meat grinder. The forces of the Kiev regime did not have a single chance of success since the very beginning of the much-anticipated counteroffensive effort, according to Western military analysts.
Ukrainians seeking for asylum in the United States sit near a camp on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2023
Analysis
Millions of Ukrainians Dodging Draft to 'Avoid Certain Death' Fighting for NATO
3 September, 18:37 GMT
Nonetheless, Ukraine continues to waste its own people in pointless attempts to breach Russian defenses. Having lost enormous number of citizens which either fled the country or died protecting NATO interests, the authorities adopt new laws on mobilization in order to send students, the diseased, and elderly to the frontline.
