Ukrainian Troops Suffer Heavy Losses Trying to Attack Opytnoye Village in DPR

Ukrainian troops tried to advance with tanks and armored combat vehicles near Opytnoye village, but suffered serious losses, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on his Telegram account.

"We can see that the enemy has intensified its efforts near Opytnoye with tanks and armored combat vehicles, suffering serious losses, but the fighting goes on, the enemy is trying to improve its positions in that direction. There is an understanding of further steps for our units, there are no serious fears," he said in a video message.According to Pushilin, there are no significant changes in the Krasny Liman direction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched several small attacks in the direction of the Torskoye and Serebrianka, but Russian units repelled them all. The DPR leader added that there are no serious signs of fighting heating up in the area.He noted an "operational pause" in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction, where Ukrainian troops have begun to regroup and replace their advance assault units. In the Andreyevka and Kurdyumovka directions the enemy failed to improve its position using artillery, added Pushilin.There are no notable changes in the Maryinka direction either, and the situation in the Ugledar direction remains under control, he concluded.The evident failure of the counteroffensive launched by the Kiev regime in early June has not stopped Ukrainian generals from sending more and more soldiers and NATO-supplied military equipment to the meat grinder. The forces of the Kiev regime did not have a single chance of success since the very beginning of the much-anticipated counteroffensive effort, according to Western military analysts.Nonetheless, Ukraine continues to waste its own people in pointless attempts to breach Russian defenses. Having lost enormous number of citizens which either fled the country or died protecting NATO interests, the authorities adopt new laws on mobilization in order to send students, the diseased, and elderly to the frontline.

