Biden Team's Ad Blitz Seeks to Woo Voters Amid Dismal Polls
As polls show Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck and neck 14 months away from 2024 Presidential Election Day, the Democrat’s campaign is banking on an ad blitz to woo voters.
2023-09-12T15:15+0000
US President Joe Biden has been struggling with dismal approval ratings ahead of a possible rematch against ex-POTUS Donald Trump next year, as a slew of polls shows that both Democrat and Republican voters are concerned with the 80-year-old’s performance in office and age.
As polls show Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck and neck
14 months away from 2024 presidential Election Day, the Democrat’s campaign is banking on an ad blitz to woo voters.
While Donald Trump, after being arrested and arraigned, witnessed his mug shot
supercharge his fundraising and propel him in the polls, Democratic strategists are worried
that Joe Biden is facing an uphill battle in the hopes of securing another stint in the White House.
Accordingly, in what is touted as a major investment, Biden's team has launched a sweeping advertising effort earlier than Barack Obama or Donald Trump during their reelection campaigns, according to US media outlets. Leading the effort are veterans of the 2020 Biden campaign, Patrick Bonsignore, Adrian Saenz, and Terrance Green, according to media-cited sources.
To shore up Biden's cheerless numbers
, the multipronged strategy drummed up by the Democrat's campaign presupposes a vigorous $25 million-worth, 16-week-long television and digital campaign, aimed at swing-state voters. The campaign hopes toscore points with voters ranging from northern states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, to southern ones, such as Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia.
The ad campaign
features montages of Biden and Americans, and is described as boasting individual spots to target Hispanics in Pennsylvania, and “voters with a Mexican accent” in Arizona, and African American spots as well. A young mother and a female narrator are used in Wisconsin ads when abortion rights are covered, with President Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris making the pitch
that they would restore Roe v. Wade
after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn
it last year. The precedent established in the 1973 had protected the right to abortion.
One of the Biden 2024 election campaign ads reflects the effort of his administration to shore up faltering public support for continuing to prop up Ukraine
. Footage shows Biden, wearing his dark "aviator" glasses, standing in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise foray there in February.
The ad campaign has purportedly bought time on national cable advertising, with slots injected in major news events’ broadcasts, and splashed across digital platforms like YouTube and streaming television sites.
"As Republicans fight each other in their divisive primary, we are building a campaign that is working to break through in a fragmented media environment, and speaking to the general-election audience in the battleground states that will decide next year’s election," Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesman, was cited as saying.
The campaign comes as polls are increasingly worrying the Biden team. One recent US poll revealed
around 46 percent of voters would vote for US President Joe Biden, with the same amount of voters willing to support former US President Donald Trump if the presidential election were held today.
US voters have also repeatedly expressed their pessimism about Joe Biden's physical and mental condition to perform his duties. A recent CNN poll showed that the US President
faces negative job ratings, with 58% of respondents saying that his policies
have worsened economic conditions in the US.
About 73% of Americans stated they are seriously concerned that 80-year-old Biden’s age might negatively affect his current level of physical and mental competence. 76% claimed this could have a negative impact on Biden’s ability to serve out another full term if he is reelected.