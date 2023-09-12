https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/biden-teams-ad-blitz-seeks-to-woo-voters-amid-dismal-polls-1113309635.html

Biden Team's Ad Blitz Seeks to Woo Voters Amid Dismal Polls

As polls show Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck and neck 14 months away from 2024 Presidential Election Day, the Democrat’s campaign is banking on an ad blitz to woo voters.

As polls show Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck and neck 14 months away from 2024 presidential Election Day, the Democrat’s campaign is banking on an ad blitz to woo voters.While Donald Trump, after being arrested and arraigned, witnessed his mug shot supercharge his fundraising and propel him in the polls, Democratic strategists are worried that Joe Biden is facing an uphill battle in the hopes of securing another stint in the White House.Accordingly, in what is touted as a major investment, Biden's team has launched a sweeping advertising effort earlier than Barack Obama or Donald Trump during their reelection campaigns, according to US media outlets. Leading the effort are veterans of the 2020 Biden campaign, Patrick Bonsignore, Adrian Saenz, and Terrance Green, according to media-cited sources.To shore up Biden's cheerless numbers, the multipronged strategy drummed up by the Democrat's campaign presupposes a vigorous $25 million-worth, 16-week-long television and digital campaign, aimed at swing-state voters. The campaign hopes toscore points with voters ranging from northern states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, to southern ones, such as Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia.The ad campaign features montages of Biden and Americans, and is described as boasting individual spots to target Hispanics in Pennsylvania, and “voters with a Mexican accent” in Arizona, and African American spots as well. A young mother and a female narrator are used in Wisconsin ads when abortion rights are covered, with President Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris making the pitch that they would restore Roe v. Wade after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn it last year. The precedent established in the 1973 had protected the right to abortion.One of the Biden 2024 election campaign ads reflects the effort of his administration to shore up faltering public support for continuing to prop up Ukraine. Footage shows Biden, wearing his dark "aviator" glasses, standing in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise foray there in February. The ad campaign has purportedly bought time on national cable advertising, with slots injected in major news events’ broadcasts, and splashed across digital platforms like YouTube and streaming television sites.The campaign comes as polls are increasingly worrying the Biden team. One recent US poll revealed around 46 percent of voters would vote for US President Joe Biden, with the same amount of voters willing to support former US President Donald Trump if the presidential election were held today.US voters have also repeatedly expressed their pessimism about Joe Biden's physical and mental condition to perform his duties. A recent CNN poll showed that the US President faces negative job ratings, with 58% of respondents saying that his policies have worsened economic conditions in the US.

