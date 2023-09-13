https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/life-not-so-peachy-for-biden-as-impeachment-looms-1113344291.html
Life Not so Peachy for Biden as Impeachment Looms
Joe Biden is now facing a congressional probe into his alleged influence-peddling abroad. Ted Harvey, a former Colorado state senator, said the allegations were more damaging than any impeachment proceedings would be.
Moves to impeach US President Joe Biden will undermine his political support and leadership of the Democratic Party, says a former state legislator.Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's shady business dealings abroad — including in Ukraine during Biden's time as vice-president to Barack Obama.Files on Hunter Biden's abandoned "laptop from hell" and testimony by whistleblowers indicate that the Democrat president sat in on online meetings with his son's partners where payments in return for political influence were negotiated.Fellow Republican Ted Harvey told Sputnik that the three main grounds for impeaching a president were "treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors," and there was copious evidence Biden was guilty of "one of the top two, bribery.""The more that comes out about what then Vice President Joe Biden did and his son did and his family did, it rises to the level of bribery and there's bank statements that show the money coming in," he pointed out. "There's bank statements showing that they were distributing the money to various family members."The pundit argued that Biden's grip on power was looking more tenuous as Democrats were now "getting very nervous with where the president is in his poll numbers."He said Democrats were reluctant to "throw him overboard" before the next election as "Kamala Harris isn't much better, and it puts their party in even worse position from a public polling perspective."But McCarthy continues to drip-feed damaging information on the Biden family to the media — a move seemingly focused on attacking Biden politically, not legally.An impeachment may backfire, especially as the Republican lack the numbers in the Senate to carry it through."You don't want to strengthen Joe Biden. If you look at Bill Clinton when he was impeached, he left office as the most popular president ever and still is the most popular president ever from a polling perspective," Harvey noted. "Look at Trump — he was impeached twice, and now he's winning the Republican nomination by 60 percent and he's beating Joe Biden."
Moves to impeach US President Joe Biden will undermine his political support and leadership of the Democratic Party, says a former state legislator.
Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry
into Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's shady business dealings abroad — including in Ukraine during Biden's time as vice-president to Barack Obama.
Files on Hunter Biden's
abandoned "laptop from hell"
and testimony by whistleblowers indicate that the Democrat president sat in on online meetings with his son's partners where payments in return for political influence were negotiated.
Fellow Republican Ted Harvey
told Sputnik
that the three main grounds for impeaching a president were "treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors," and there was copious evidence Biden was guilty of "one of the top two, bribery."
"The more that comes out about what then Vice President Joe Biden did and his son did and his family did, it rises to the level of bribery
and there's bank statements that show the money coming in," he pointed out. "There's bank statements showing that they were distributing the money to various family members."
"Though most speakers don't want to do an impeachment, I think that the evidence is getting to a point where they have no other choice than to at least do a very serious investigation and all of the subpoena powers that come along with that," Harvey said. "And I think it's only going to get worse for Biden and the Democrats as this unfolds over the next year."
The pundit argued that Biden's grip on power was looking more tenuous as Democrats were now "getting very nervous with where the president is in his poll numbers."
"And then he goes on his trip to Vietnam
and Asia, and he is embarrassing not only the country, but he's embarrassing himself," Harvey said. "I'm as a partizan of a Republican as you can get, but I felt sorry for the president. Our country is in a terrible position right now where somebody who is obviously lost his cognitive abilities is leading the free world."
He said Democrats were reluctant to "throw him overboard" before the next election as "Kamala Harris isn't much better, and it puts their party in even worse position from a public polling perspective."
But McCarthy continues to drip-feed damaging information on the Biden family to the media — a move seemingly focused on attacking Biden politically, not legally.
"It's good politics to not provide all of the information that they have on the president until it gets closer to the election, and puts the Democrats in a bind where they already have their horse that they've chosen to ride into the 2024 election" Harvey said. "And I think he's going to be a very compromised the more information that comes out."
An impeachment may backfire, especially as the Republican lack the numbers in the Senate to carry it through.
"You don't want to strengthen Joe Biden. If you look at Bill Clinton when he was impeached, he left office as the most popular president ever and still is the most popular president ever from a polling perspective," Harvey noted. "Look at Trump
— he was impeached twice, and now he's winning the Republican nomination by 60 percent and he's beating Joe Biden."
