Hunter Becomes the Hunted? Biden Indictment May be Ruse to Prolong Cover-Up

Hunter Becomes the Hunted? Biden Indictment May be Ruse to Prolong Cover-Up

Carter Clews, the president of Constitutional Rights PAC, Rory Riley Topping, a legal analyst at SpectrumNews 1 and opinion contributor at The Hill discusses... 08.09.2023

Looming charges against Joe Biden's son Hunter may paradoxically be part of the long game of covering up his wrongdoing to save his father's career, pundits have suggested.US media reported this week that special counsel David Weiss was planning to indict Hunter on illegal firearms possession charges before the end of the month.Carter Clews told Sputnik the indictment was an elaborate deception, but that "the American people aren't that stupid."He pointed out that a New York Post editorial column had already exposed how Weiss had "run interference" for Hunter Biden for five years."If he wanted to indict Hunter Biden, he could have done it at any point during those five years," Clews said. "All of the transgressions were there, all of the lawbreaking."But by laying formal charges against the scion of the political family, the special counsel can declare all evidence sub judice and off-limits to journalists."This will enable Weiss to refuse to turn over any more documents, to refuse to answer any questions: 'well, you know, we have an indictment. There's a very thorough, ongoing investigation' — which will amount to nothing," Clews argued.He said the proceedings were a "three-part deception"Another aim may simply be to "dupe the American people once again... to deepen the cover-up, as I just said, to be able to say: 'oh, no, we can't comment. We can't give you any information over this'. They have blocked every request from [Congress representative James] Comer, the Oversight Committee chairman for documents. And this will enable them to continue doing it and they will do it even more so."Legal analyst Rory Riley-Topping told Sputnik that many US citizens had wanted a "more expeditious process" of indicting the president's son.But she argued the Biden administration had left a timebomb for itself by obstructing and delaying the investigation."But in a wonderful twist of irony, this is potentially going to trial during the campaign season. I think that's something that the Biden administration certainly wanted to avoid" Riley -Topping said. "So in some sense, their strategy to drag this out and hope it went away ultimately backfired."Investigative journalist Dan Lazare told Sputnik the Hunter Biden case was "getting messier and messier, bigger and bigger."He warned that the ongoing cover-up of the evidence in Hunter Biden's abandoned Laptop from Hell had undermined public trust in legal authorities."The American people, or a substantial portion of the public, believe that the Department of Justice and the entire criminal justice system has been hopelessly politicized," Lazare said. "It's been weaponized, to use the Republican term.""This is extremely dangerous. But when you look back and see how those prosecutors behaved during Russiagate, that strange episode that dominated American politics between 2017 and 2020, then the deep state behavior was so extraordinary that you can understand why much of the public is so suspicious of what they come up with."For more in-depth commentary on the top news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.

