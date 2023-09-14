https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/congress-of-russian-amercans-counters-russophobia-honors-notable-compatriots-1113362134.html

Congress of Russian-Americans Counters Russophobia, Honors Notable Compatriots

Congress of Russian-Americans Counters Russophobia, Honors Notable Compatriots

The Congress of Russian Americans (CRA) has fought Russophobia throughout its 50-year existence by opposing closures of parks and demolition of monuments linked to Russian heritage, CRA President Natalie Sabelnik told Sputnik.

2023-09-14T08:46+0000

2023-09-14T08:46+0000

2023-09-14T09:04+0000

americas

us

russophobia

natalia sabelnik

sergei rachmaninoff

anti-russian bias

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101584/43/1015844376_0:245:4700:2889_1920x0_80_0_0_4df09fbbf09f27ea1b240da976ec4039.jpg

The CRA will celebrate its 50th anniversary on September 22. The organization will mark it with a gala in San Francisco, where it is headquartered."Most recently, Aleuts in Sitka, Alaska, wanted to completely remove the Baranov statue - representing Alexander Baranov, who governed the territories of Russian America from 1799-1819. We wrote letters and obtained signatures on petitions distributed worldwide and were able to find a compromise with the statue being moved to the local museum in Sitka rather than being destroyed," Sabelnik said.The CRA president expressed concern with that demand to destroy the statue as a Russophobic act.Several years ago, then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to close Fort Ross, a major Russian settlement owned by the Russian American Company in the 19th century. Back then, it was not perceived as a move motivated by Russophobia, but the organization nevertheless "bombarded" the governor with letters and petitions, Sabelnik said."We were saying that Fort Ross is not just a park, it is actually a historical monument of friendship between Russians, the Russian American Company, the indigenous people and the Spaniards who were there at the time. It worked! They did not close Fort Ross," Sabelnik said.The CRA also helped defend Russian programs in several universities in the United States when the schools wanted to close them.Sabelnik expressed disappointment that some residents of California suggested renaming the Russian River to the Ukrainian River after Moscow began its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022."Some started to cover up the name 'Russian River’ and [call it] 'Ukrainian River' instead and wrote messages in the neighborhood blog claiming the Russians are 'always invading,' including Hawaii, Alaska and Fort Ross in California. Obviously, those individuals do not know history at all," she said.Sabelnik noted that Russians developed that part of California in the early 19th century and called the river Slavyanka.The CRA president emphasized that Russophobia remains a part of life in the United States just as intolerance against other minorities - African, Asian or Jewish Americans - also exists. "Yes, a lot of progress has been made, but it still prevails in the United States. It is still something that I am not sure will ever go away," she said.Natalie Sabelnik, a daughter of White Russian émigré who was born in China, shared a story from the time when she arrived in the United States in 1950 and experienced other children in kindergarten calling her a “communist” just because she was Russian."Obviously, these children probably did not know what they were saying. It was probably they came home, went to their parents and said there was a girl in the class and she only speaks Russian, to which the parents probably answered - she is a communist, she is red," Sabelnik said.However, most Americans are very kind people and interested in learning about foreign cultures, so explaining Russian traditions would help build bridges, she said.Honoring Notable Russians During Anniversary Celebration The Congress of Russian Americans will celebrate its 50th anniversary on September 22 with a gala, exhibits and project presentations in San Francisco."We will start the day by offering people to look at some of our exhibits and works that we have done throughout the years. We will also have a silent auction and any money we raise will go to our humanitarian aid programs," Sabelnik said.The CRA also plans to present a two-volume book about its history and initiate discussions on two historical Russian forts in the United States — Fort Ross in California and Fort Elizabeth in Hawaii, she said.Speaking of humanitarian activities, Sabelnik said the CRA used to support numerous programs financially assisting Russian orphans and orphanages, blind and handicapped children; provide aid to those in need; assemble and send hundreds of containers of clothing, food, medicine to help underprivileged and needy children and families after the collapse of the Soviet Union.Currently, the CRA is partnering with other organizations engaged in humanitarian projects, including the Russian Children's Welfare Society, Russian Children's Benevolent Society in Los Angeles, Russian American Community Services, churches and other community organizations.Natalie Sabelnik added that the CRA during the celebration will induct composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and Russian-American singer Nikolai Massenkoff into its Hall of Fame. Until recent years, the congress' bylaws said Hall of Fame members had to be living, so Rachmaninoff was not inducted earlier.The CRA president pointed out that Rachmaninoff’s contribution to the Russian and American cultures is significant and characterized him as being one of the most modern Russian Americans.The CRA Hall of Fame was established in 1978 as a reminder of Russian creative input into American life. A dozen well-known Russian Americans have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, including aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky, musician Mstislav Rostropovich, portrait painter Michael Werboff, ballet dancer Alexandra Danilova, Nobel Prize laureate Wassily Leontief and the "father of television" Vladimir Zworykin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/western-russophobia-campaign-is-insane---daughter-of-chilean-political-prisoner-corvalan-1113286391.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/all-weather-friends-why-are-north-korea-russia-ties-strong-against-all-odds-1113317356.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/lavrov-at-g20-americans-want-to-strategically-defeat-russia-1113254737.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/asian-businesses-able-to-fill-void-left-by-west-in-russias-market--netley-group-president-1113360975.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russophobia in us, russophoby, anti-russian sentiment