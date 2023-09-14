https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/ukrainian-military-casualties-amount-to-440-soldiers-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-areas-1113370959.html
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 440 Soldiers in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Areas
The Ukrainian forces have lost approximately 440 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the Russian forces have repelled 11 attacks in these areas.
“Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] per day amounted to up to 350 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, three M777 artillery systems and a US-made M109 howitzer, as well as one D-30 gun,” the ministry said, adding that eight attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction. The Russian military also repelled three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction near the Verbovoye settlement, where Kiev lost up to 95 troops and one tank, the ministry said. The ministry also said that another attack has been repelled in the Kharkov Region [the Kupyansk direction], where Kiev lost up to 130 soldiers.
