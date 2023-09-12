https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/turkish-t-122-sakarya-mlrs-destroyed-in-special-military-operation-zone-1113307216.html

Ukraine Loses Over 255 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday reported that a Turkish-made T-122 Sakarya multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was wiped out in the special military operation zone for the first time.

“Over the past 24 hours, up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel, three vehicles, and two US-made M777 artillery systems have been destroyed in this [Kupyask] direction. French-made TRF1 and D-20 howitzers, self-propelled artillery mount Gvozdika,” the ministry stated.Over the given period, Russian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack in the Krasny Liman direction. "The enemy lost over 255 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry noted. Kiev also lost up to 140 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles and two vehicles in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.

