International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/turkish-t-122-sakarya-mlrs-destroyed-in-special-military-operation-zone-1113307216.html
Ukraine Loses Over 255 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 255 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday reported that a Turkish-made T-122 Sakarya multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was wiped out in the special military operation zone for the first time.
2023-09-12T11:41+0000
2023-09-12T11:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
turkiye
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
russian defense ministry
donetsk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112816401_0:197:3076:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_1e18224e86d3d2fb1abc66b56da8c9d2.jpg
“Over the past 24 hours, up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel, three vehicles, and two US-made M777 artillery systems have been destroyed in this [Kupyask] direction. French-made TRF1 and D-20 howitzers, self-propelled artillery mount Gvozdika,” the ministry stated.Over the given period, Russian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack in the Krasny Liman direction. "The enemy lost over 255 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry noted. Kiev also lost up to 140 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles and two vehicles in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russia-repels-56-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-7-days---mod-1113231973.html
russia
ukraine
turkiye
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112816401_207:0:2936:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_09031faaa7e637848c17b6a61e89f1a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, botched counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, donetsk direction, kupyansk direction
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, botched counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, donetsk direction, kupyansk direction

Ukraine Loses Over 255 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

11:41 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 12.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the mediabankA Ukrainian Burnt Tank Near Donetsk
A Ukrainian Burnt Tank Near Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost more than 255 servicemen in the Donetsk direction over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
“Over the past 24 hours, up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel, three vehicles, and two US-made M777 artillery systems have been destroyed in this [Kupyask] direction. French-made TRF1 and D-20 howitzers, self-propelled artillery mount Gvozdika,” the ministry stated.
Over the given period, Russian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack in the Krasny Liman direction.
"The enemy lost over 255 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry noted.
Russian servicemen of the Western Military District uses an artillery compass - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Repels 56 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past 7 Days - MoD
9 September, 11:09 GMT
Kiev also lost up to 140 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles and two vehicles in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала