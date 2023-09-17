https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/trump-likes-the-concept-of-a-woman-as-2024-vp-candidate-1113426738.html

Trump Likes the ‘Concept’ of a Woman as 2024 VP Candidate

2024 US presidential elections Republican nomination frontrunner Donald Trump likes the "concept" of a woman as his running mate.

2024 US presidential elections Republican nomination frontrunner Donald Trump might not be averse to choosing a woman as his running mate. At least, that is what ex-POTUS told the host of ‘Meet the Press’ in an interview.“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person… But I do like the concept, yes,” the 45th US President told the moderator, while also indicating that he was not yet focused too much on picking a potential Vice President.At the same time, Trump took a moment to single out Kristi Noem as “one of the people I’d consider,” adding that the South Dakota Governor had given him a “full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement.”Indeed, earlier in the month Noem, when asked if she would consider an offer from Trump to run as his VP, responded:“I would in a heartbeat,” adding:Kristi Noem joined Donald Trump for a campaign rally in her state, where she endorsed his nomination for president in 2024.As for the other women that have been floated as potential Trump running mates, the list includes Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and ex-Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.Elsewhere in the interview, airing Sunday, Donald Trump, 77, weighed in on the US presidency age limit debate.In his opinion, it’s not age that is the problem, quipping that, “Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s.” However, what candidates needed to be checked for, in Trump’s opinion, was “competency”.“I’m all for the tests,” said Trump, recalling how he “aced” his own cognitive test in 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.As for 80-year old Joe Biden, Donald Trump suggested that the problem with him was not age.While the Democratic incumbent himself has repeatedly dismissed concerns that he would be 82 at the beginning of his new stint at the Oval Office, if reelected, touting “a hell of a lot of wisdom” he had acquired throughout his political career, American voters are not that convinced. In fact, just recently a new Quinnipiac University poll showed that approximately 6 in 10 US voters - found 61 percent - are all for a maximum age cap being introduced for presidential candidates. 60 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Republicans approve such an age limit.Furthermore, 68 percent of voters think Biden, famously known for blunders and misspeaks during public appearances, is too old to serve for a second term, as per the Quinnipiac poll.In one of a long line of gaffes, Joe Biden ended his speech at the University of Hartford in June with “God save the Queen, man.” The clip went viral on social media, as Biden’s slip-ups tend to, with netizens puzzled since Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.Biden also found himself under scrutiny after his assertion that he used to "teach political theory" at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). Despite his claim, made during a speech at Maryland's Prince George's Community College, it has since been revealed that Biden never taught a single semester-long class at the Ivy League institution.Pronouncing names of foreign officials has also been increasingly challenging for Joe Biden.Donald Trump's new interview comes as his poll ratings appear to have been given a serious boost by his host of legal woes. The former President has expanded his dominating lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a spate of US polls revealed of late, with voters apparently unfazed by the four criminal prosecutions against Trump.Furthermore, a survey earlier in September showed that around 46 percent of voters would vote for US President Joe Biden, with the same amount of voters willing to support former US President Donald Trump if the presidential election were held today.When questioned about the indictments against Trump, more than 60 percent of Republican primary voters insisted that the criminal charges lacked merit and were politically motivated.

