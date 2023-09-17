Trump Likes the ‘Concept’ of a Woman as 2024 VP Candidate
Donald Trump, indicted on four occasions in the last few months, has turned the legal troubles to his advantage, as his poll ratings testify. The 45th POTUS has swept ahead in the GOP presidential primary race, with his fundraising campaign also making an impressive haul since the Trump ‘mug shot’ taken at Georgia's Fulton County Jail in August.
2024 US presidential elections Republican nomination frontrunner Donald Trump might not be averse to choosing a woman as his running mate. At least, that is what ex-POTUS told the host of ‘Meet the Press’ in an interview.
“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person… But I do like the concept, yes,” the 45th US President told the moderator, while also indicating that he was not yet focused too much on picking a potential Vice President.
At the same time, Trump took a moment to single out Kristi Noem as “one of the people I’d consider,” adding that the South Dakota Governor had given him a “full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement.”
Indeed, earlier in the month Noem, when asked if she would consider an offer from Trump to run as his VP, responded:
“I would in a heartbeat,” adding:
“Trump needs a strong partner if he’s going to take back the White House,” Noem said. “And he’s going to need somebody who knows what it’s like to run a business, to be an employee, earn a paycheck, but also having a wife, mom, and grandma isn’t bad either.”
Kristi Noem joined Donald Trump for a campaign rally in her state, where she endorsed his nomination for president in 2024.
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFormer US president and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump and South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, September 8, 2023.
As for the other women that have been floated as potential Trump running mates, the list includes Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and ex-Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Elsewhere in the interview, airing Sunday, Donald Trump, 77, weighed in on the US presidency age limit debate.
In his opinion, it’s not age that is the problem, quipping that, “Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s.” However, what candidates needed to be checked for, in Trump’s opinion, was “competency”.
“I’m all for the tests,” said Trump, recalling how he “aced” his own cognitive test in 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
As for 80-year old Joe Biden, Donald Trump suggested that the problem with him was not age.
“I don’t think Biden is too old, but I think he is incompetent. And that’s a bigger problem.”
While the Democratic incumbent himself has repeatedly dismissed concerns that he would be 82 at the beginning of his new stint at the Oval Office, if reelected, touting “a hell of a lot of wisdom” he had acquired throughout his political career, American voters are not that convinced. In fact, just recently a new Quinnipiac University poll showed that approximately 6 in 10 US voters - found 61 percent - are all for a maximum age cap being introduced for presidential candidates. 60 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Republicans approve such an age limit.
Furthermore, 68 percent of voters think Biden, famously known for blunders and misspeaks during public appearances, is too old to serve for a second term, as per the Quinnipiac poll.
In one of a long line of gaffes, Joe Biden ended his speech at the University of Hartford in June with “God save the Queen, man.” The clip went viral on social media, as Biden’s slip-ups tend to, with netizens puzzled since Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.
Biden also found himself under scrutiny after his assertion that he used to "teach political theory" at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). Despite his claim, made during a speech at Maryland's Prince George's Community College, it has since been revealed that Biden never taught a single semester-long class at the Ivy League institution.
Pronouncing names of foreign officials has also been increasingly challenging for Joe Biden.
4 September, 12:11 GMT
Donald Trump's new interview comes as his poll ratings appear to have been given a serious boost by his host of legal woes. The former President has expanded his dominating lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a spate of US polls revealed of late, with voters apparently unfazed by the four criminal prosecutions against Trump.
Furthermore, a survey earlier in September showed that around 46 percent of voters would vote for US President Joe Biden, with the same amount of voters willing to support former US President Donald Trump if the presidential election were held today.
Donald Trump has beenindicted four timessince leaving office:In New York, for alleged falsifying of business records related to hush money payments;in Georgia, for alleged attempts to overturn the election;in Florida, for his alleged mishandling of classified documents; and inWashington, DC, for his alleged role in the Capitol riot.
When questioned about the indictments against Trump, more than 60 percent of Republican primary voters insisted that the criminal charges lacked merit and were politically motivated.