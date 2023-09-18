https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russias-economy-recovered-country-withstood-sanctions-pressure---putin-1113456789.html
Russia’s Economy Recovers, Country Withstands Sanctions Pressure - Putin
Russia’s Economy Recovers, Country Withstands Sanctions Pressure - Putin
The Russian economy has recovered, and the country has successfully withstood sanctions pressure, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2023-09-18T13:22+0000
2023-09-18T13:22+0000
2023-09-18T13:48+0000
economy
russia
vladimir putin
russian economy
gdp growth
russian economy under sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a39b04a3f4b0ad421287e0385be4938.jpg
“In general, we can say that the restoration of the Russian economy has been completed. We withstood absolutely unprecedented external pressure, the sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the so-called Western bloc, some ruling elites in certain countries, which we call unfriendly," Putin stated at a meeting on the planning of the federal budget for 2024.Moreover, Russia's GDP growth may amount to 2.5-2.8% by the end of the year, the president stressed.The country's GDP has reached the level of 2021, and now it is important to create conditions for further stable long-term development, the president added.Furthermore, Russia’s oil and gas revenues in July-August have recovered the level of last year, while non-oil and gas revenues have significantly exceeded last year's figures, according to the president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/russias-gdp-grows-by-21-in-annual-terms-in-january-july-1112998740.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53744eee5a5d2e7a97e856ab3e1b3fa0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian gdp, russian economy growing, gdp of russia, russia's economy, russian economy, russian oil, russian gas,
russian gdp, russian economy growing, gdp of russia, russia's economy, russian economy, russian oil, russian gas,
Russia’s Economy Recovers, Country Withstands Sanctions Pressure - Putin
13:22 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 18.09.2023)
Being updated
The Russian economy has recovered, and the country has successfully withstood sanctions pressure, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
“In general, we can say that the restoration of the Russian economy has been completed. We withstood absolutely unprecedented external pressure, the sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the so-called Western bloc
, some ruling elites in certain countries, which we call unfriendly," Putin stated at a meeting on the planning of the federal budget for 2024.
Moreover, Russia's GDP growth
may amount to 2.5-2.8% by the end of the year, the president stressed.
"Initially, some negative figures were forecast for us, but then the forecast was corrected and 1.2% [of GDP growth] was expected, but in fact we have already exceeded this level, and by the end of the year the GDP growth may reach 2.5%, even maybe more – 2.8%," Putin noted.
The country's GDP has reached the level of 2021, and now it is important to create conditions for further stable long-term development, the president added.
Furthermore, Russia’s oil and gas revenues
in July-August have recovered the level of last year, while non-oil and gas revenues have significantly exceeded last year's figures, according to the president.
"It is important that non-oil and gas revenues are significantly higher than last year’s figures. Besides, oil and gas budget revenues in July-August recovered approximately to the level of last year, and active growth continues, considering the situation on the world market," Putin clarified.