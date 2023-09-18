https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russias-economy-recovered-country-withstood-sanctions-pressure---putin-1113456789.html

Russia’s Economy Recovers, Country Withstands Sanctions Pressure - Putin

The Russian economy has recovered, and the country has successfully withstood sanctions pressure, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

“In general, we can say that the restoration of the Russian economy has been completed. We withstood absolutely unprecedented external pressure, the sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the so-called Western bloc, some ruling elites in certain countries, which we call unfriendly," Putin stated at a meeting on the planning of the federal budget for 2024.Moreover, Russia's GDP growth may amount to 2.5-2.8% by the end of the year, the president stressed.The country's GDP has reached the level of 2021, and now it is important to create conditions for further stable long-term development, the president added.Furthermore, Russia’s oil and gas revenues in July-August have recovered the level of last year, while non-oil and gas revenues have significantly exceeded last year's figures, according to the president.

