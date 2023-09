https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/azerbaijani-commander-whose-subordinates-guilty-in-peacekeepers-death-suspended---source-1113555324.html

Azerbaijani Commander Whose Subordinates Guilty in Peacekeepers Death Suspended - Source

Azerbaijani Commander Whose Subordinates Guilty in Peacekeepers Death Suspended - Source

The commander of the corps of the Azerbaijani armed forces, whose subordinates are guilty of the death of Russian peacekeepers, has been suspended from his duties, a Russian law enforcement agency source reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that several peacekeepers were killed when their car came under shelling the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Russian military personnel in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the incident.

