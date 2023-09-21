https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/bidens-meeting-with-brazilian-leader-lula-da-silva-a-tale-of-odd-moments-1113554868.html

Biden's Meeting with Brazilian Leader Lula da Silva: A Tale of Odd Moments

Biden's Meeting with Brazilian Leader Lula da Silva: A Tale of Odd Moments

US President Joe Biden has once again made an unusual move by refusing to shake hands with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during their meeting in New York, according to a video published by British media.

2023-09-21T12:02+0000

2023-09-21T12:02+0000

2023-09-21T12:02+0000

world

joe biden

lula da silva

brazil

new york

international labor organization

un general assembly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113554356_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5e7fce185b1cd3ad907eb4216003787a.jpg

President Biden and President Lula da Silva jointly launched the US-Brazil Partnership for Workers' Rights on Wednesday. This initiative is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of workers and combating the occurrences of worker exploitation.However, Biden's speech during the press conference was marked by numerous gaffes.For example, when Biden took the stage, he accidentally knocked over the Brazilian flag and then stumbled over his words. At the end of the conference, he exchanged handshakes exclusively with Gilbert Houngbo, the leader of the International Labor Organization, while neglecting da Silva.This is by no means the first time that the leader of the White House, who turned 80 last year, has displayed questionable behavior. He often struggles with spatial orientation, has difficulty finding exits from stages, gets lost in rooms, and stumbles while boarding airplanes.Biden's gaffes are not uncommon either. He has confused Ireland with Iceland, Syria with Libya, Canada with China, and frequently mispronounces the surnames of his foreign counterparts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/biden-compares-kitchen-fire-with-blaze-scorched-maui-as-crowd-shouts-f-you-1112778504.html

brazil

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gbn news, joe biden, biden's address on workers' rights, gaffes, us president rude news, lula da silva,