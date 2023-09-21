International
US President Joe Biden has once again made an unusual move by refusing to shake hands with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during their meeting in New York, according to a video published by British media.
President Biden and President Lula da Silva jointly launched the US-Brazil Partnership for Workers' Rights on Wednesday. This initiative is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of workers and combating the occurrences of worker exploitation.However, Biden's speech during the press conference was marked by numerous gaffes.For example, when Biden took the stage, he accidentally knocked over the Brazilian flag and then stumbled over his words. At the end of the conference, he exchanged handshakes exclusively with Gilbert Houngbo, the leader of the International Labor Organization, while neglecting da Silva.This is by no means the first time that the leader of the White House, who turned 80 last year, has displayed questionable behavior. He often struggles with spatial orientation, has difficulty finding exits from stages, gets lost in rooms, and stumbles while boarding airplanes.Biden's gaffes are not uncommon either. He has confused Ireland with Iceland, Syria with Libya, Canada with China, and frequently mispronounces the surnames of his foreign counterparts.
Biden's Meeting with Brazilian Leader Lula da Silva: A Tale of Odd Moments

US President Joe Biden has once again done something out of the ordinary by refusing to shake hands with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during their meeting in New York, according to a video published by British media.
President Biden and President Lula da Silva jointly launched the US-Brazil Partnership for Workers' Rights on Wednesday. This initiative is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of workers and combating the occurrences of worker exploitation.
However, Biden's speech during the press conference was marked by numerous gaffes.
For example, when Biden took the stage, he accidentally knocked over the Brazilian flag and then stumbled over his words. At the end of the conference, he exchanged handshakes exclusively with Gilbert Houngbo, the leader of the International Labor Organization, while neglecting da Silva.
This is by no means the first time that the leader of the White House, who turned 80 last year, has displayed questionable behavior. He often struggles with spatial orientation, has difficulty finding exits from stages, gets lost in rooms, and stumbles while boarding airplanes.
Biden's gaffes are not uncommon either. He has confused Ireland with Iceland, Syria with Libya, Canada with China, and frequently mispronounces the surnames of his foreign counterparts.
World
Biden Compares Blaze-Scorched Maui to Kitchen Fire as Crowd Shouts ‘F*** You’
22 August, 09:34 GMT
