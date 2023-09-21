https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/poland-no-longer-supplying-ukraine-with-weapons---prime-minister-1113548132.html
Poland No Longer Supplying Ukraine With Weapons - Prime Minister
Poland No Longer Supplying Ukraine With Weapons - Prime Minister
Poland is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons as it is actively arming itself, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
2023-09-21T04:18+0000
2023-09-21T04:18+0000
2023-09-21T04:18+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
poland
mateusz morawiecki
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108190524_0:10:801:460_1920x0_80_0_0_c1af65746100700dac38501af3aba602.jpg
In past, Poland was among the top three suppliers of arms to Kiev together with the US and the UK. "We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine based on the fact that we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons. If you don’t want to defend yourself, then you must have something to defend yourself with. We recognize this principle. And that’s why we made increased orders," Morawiecki said on air of the national broadcaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/polish-ukrainian-spat-threatens-to-strip-zelensky-of-one-of-his-closest-nato-allies-1113536381.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108190524_0:0:711:533_1920x0_80_0_0_b701f7bf707323355bf77786209e68b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, poland, western arms for ukraine, arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis, poland, western arms for ukraine, arms for ukraine
Poland No Longer Supplying Ukraine With Weapons - Prime Minister
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons as it is actively arming itself, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
In past, Poland was among the top three suppliers of arms to Kiev together with the US and the UK.
"We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine
based on the fact that we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons. If you don’t want to defend yourself, then you must have something to defend yourself with. We recognize this principle. And that’s why we made increased orders," Morawiecki said on air of the national broadcaster.