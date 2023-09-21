International
Poland No Longer Supplying Ukraine With Weapons - Prime Minister
Poland is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons as it is actively arming itself, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
In past, Poland was among the top three suppliers of arms to Kiev together with the US and the UK. "We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine based on the fact that we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons. If you don’t want to defend yourself, then you must have something to defend yourself with. We recognize this principle. And that’s why we made increased orders," Morawiecki said on air of the national broadcaster.
04:18 GMT 21.09.2023
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons as it is actively arming itself, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
In past, Poland was among the top three suppliers of arms to Kiev together with the US and the UK.
"We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine based on the fact that we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons. If you don’t want to defend yourself, then you must have something to defend yourself with. We recognize this principle. And that’s why we made increased orders," Morawiecki said on air of the national broadcaster.
