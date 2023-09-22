https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russian-air-defenses-destroy-ukrainian-missile-two-uavs-off-crimean-coast-1113578252.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Missile, Two UAVs Off Crimean Coast

Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukrainian Missile, Two UAVs Off Crimean Coast

Russian air defense systems have intercepted one Ukrainian missile and two aircraft-type drones off the western coast of the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On September 22, 2023, at about 10:30 Moscow time [07:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with aircraft guided missiles and UAVs on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. On-duty air defense systems off the western coast of the Crimean peninsula discovered and destroyed one Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type UAVs," the ministry stated.While the much-anticipated counteroffensive attempt launched by Ukraine has stalled, the Kiev regime is employing a terrorist strategy of attacking the Russian territory with drones in order to intimidate civilians and ruin their lives. Fortunately, many Ukrainian UAVs are downed or destroyed in the air by the Russian air defenses.

