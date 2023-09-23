https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/what-did-russian-fm-lavrov-mean-by-urging-to-reform-existing-global-governance-1113614778.html
What Did Russian FM Lavrov Mean by Urging to 'Reform Existing Global Governance?'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address at the 78th UN General Assembly sparked discussions on the challenges faced by United States and European NATO allies.
23:13 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 23:23 GMT 23.09.2023)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address at the 78th UN General Assembly sparked discussions on the challenges faced by United States and European NATO allies. Sputnik turned to geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst, Robinder Sachdev, founder-president of The Imagindia Institute, to shed light on these topics.
One striking point raised by Minister Lavrov in his speech
was the issue of double standards within Western political establishments, says Sachdev commenting on French President Macron's concern over the enlargement of the BRICS organization
while seemingly ignoring NATO's interference in the Asia-Pacific region
.
But such actions are possible due to much more serious issues, the roots of which lies at the feet of the UN.
Ineffectiveness of UN
Mr. Sachdev while acknowledging the UN as a vital platform for addressing social issues, firmly asserts that the UN can't handle global security properly. This frank assessment underscores the pressing challenge facing global politics: the ineffectiveness of existing major international institutions.
The UN, designed to promote peace and cooperation, has been plagued by inefficiencies, bureaucratic obstacles, and the inability to resolve complex geopolitical issues.
"My big picture will be that the UN is absolutely a beautiful platform, but the UN is not effective platform," stressed expert.
Need for Reforms
Moving forward, Sachdev emphasizes the need for reform within the United Nations
. He suggests that while the UN's role in addressing global security is questionable, there is hope for reform in other areas.
Mr. Sachdev argues that the UN's numerous bureaucratic bodies in social sectors should be reformed to eliminate inefficiencies in delivering aid and achieving tangible results on the ground.
New World Matrix
In conclusion, Mr. Sachdev presents a bleak but pragmatic perspective on the change of global politics
.
"The reality of the world is that the world is becoming a world of multipolarity. The world of today is becoming a matrix... And in this matrix, in this new world matrix, which is under reconstruction, there'll be multiple linkages, equations, pressures," says Mr. Sachdev.
Sachdev suggests that it may be time to acknowledge this reality and focus on alternative approaches to global cooperation.