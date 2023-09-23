https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/what-did-russian-fm-lavrov-mean-by-urging-to-reform-existing-global-governance-1113614778.html

What Did Russian FM Lavrov Mean by Urging to 'Reform Existing Global Governance?'

What Did Russian FM Lavrov Mean by Urging to 'Reform Existing Global Governance?'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address at the 78th UN General Assembly sparked discussions on the challenges faced by United States and European NATO allies.

2023-09-23T23:13+0000

2023-09-23T23:13+0000

2023-09-23T23:23+0000

world

russia

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

nato

sergey lavrov

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113248556_0:132:2662:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc7879464030a5d749b8fa05de638d8.jpg

One striking point raised by Minister Lavrov in his speech was the issue of double standards within Western political establishments, says Sachdev commenting on French President Macron's concern over the enlargement of the BRICS organization while seemingly ignoring NATO's interference in the Asia-Pacific region.But such actions are possible due to much more serious issues, the roots of which lies at the feet of the UN.Ineffectiveness of UNMr. Sachdev while acknowledging the UN as a vital platform for addressing social issues, firmly asserts that the UN can't handle global security properly. This frank assessment underscores the pressing challenge facing global politics: the ineffectiveness of existing major international institutions.The UN, designed to promote peace and cooperation, has been plagued by inefficiencies, bureaucratic obstacles, and the inability to resolve complex geopolitical issues.Need for ReformsMoving forward, Sachdev emphasizes the need for reform within the United Nations. He suggests that while the UN's role in addressing global security is questionable, there is hope for reform in other areas.Mr. Sachdev argues that the UN's numerous bureaucratic bodies in social sectors should be reformed to eliminate inefficiencies in delivering aid and achieving tangible results on the ground.New World MatrixIn conclusion, Mr. Sachdev presents a bleak but pragmatic perspective on the change of global politics.Sachdev suggests that it may be time to acknowledge this reality and focus on alternative approaches to global cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/lavrov-addresses-78th-un-general-assembly-1113602801.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/zelenskys-peace-formula-cannot-be-fulfilled---russian-foreign-minister-lavrov--1113613431.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/brics-expansion-goes-hand-in-hand-with-de-dollarization-and-decline-of-us-empire-1111301250.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us nato decline, brics enlargement, 78 unga, lavrov speech in un, russian foreign policy, russian foreign ministry, lavrov unga, russia unga, russia general assembly, west led world order, new world order, un reform, 78th un general assembly, why un is ineffective