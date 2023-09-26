International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/us-must-maintain-lines-of-communication-with-china-for-safety-1113700442.html
US Must Maintain Lines of Communication With China for Safety
US Must Maintain Lines of Communication With China for Safety
The United States should open up lines of communication with China in order to bolster mutual safety and understanding, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday.
2023-09-26T18:23+0000
2023-09-26T18:23+0000
us
china
pentagon
us department of defense (dod)
world
us congress
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
center for strategic and international studies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111278915_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f95054ceb976778515e86a24854024a3.jpg
"We have to open up lines of communication between our countries: mil-to-mil, policy-to-policy, diplomatic and more," LaPlante stated during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, when asked about avoiding conflict with China. Moreover, LaPlante noted that a US government shutdown could impact tests of aid to Ukraine unless the Pentagon is provided a waiver.The US Congress is working to pass government funding legislation before the end of the month, after which point the government could shut down. However, lawmakers are battling over whether to include additional measures such as further Ukraine aid or border security funding to a spending bill.The United States has funds to assist Ukraine for a couple more weeks, although the US’ ability to support Ukraine could lapse if lawmakers do not pass a supplemental aid request for Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/us-reportedly-has-only-a-few-more-weeks-to-bankroll-ukraine-as-govt-shutdown-looms-1113672082.html
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111278915_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bab56cbf1f81b785f80e340f5c3bf89c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china, us-china relations, us-china communication, us-china cooperation, lines of communication, communication channels, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, us equipment, us-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine
us-china, us-china relations, us-china communication, us-china cooperation, lines of communication, communication channels, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, us equipment, us-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine

US Must Maintain Lines of Communication With China for Safety

18:23 GMT 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Leah MillisU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Leah Millis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should open up lines of communication with China in order to bolster mutual safety and understanding, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday.
"We have to open up lines of communication between our countries: mil-to-mil, policy-to-policy, diplomatic and more," LaPlante stated during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, when asked about avoiding conflict with China.

"It’s only safer when we’re talking to each other, and I think that that’s something that’s in the interest of both countries, to make sure that those lines of communication stay open so that we understand each other," the offcial added.

Moreover, LaPlante noted that a US government shutdown could impact tests of aid to Ukraine unless the Pentagon is provided a waiver.

“I have some testing we want to do next week on an item for Ukraine, and unless we can get some type of a waiver – which we’re going to get – it’s not going to happen,” the official stated.

Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
World
US Has Only 'A Few More Weeks' to Bankroll Ukraine as Gov't Shutdown Looms
06:29 GMT
The US Congress is working to pass government funding legislation before the end of the month, after which point the government could shut down. However, lawmakers are battling over whether to include additional measures such as further Ukraine aid or border security funding to a spending bill.
The United States has funds to assist Ukraine for a couple more weeks, although the US’ ability to support Ukraine could lapse if lawmakers do not pass a supplemental aid request for Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier on Tuesday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала