US Must Maintain Lines of Communication With China for Safety

The United States should open up lines of communication with China in order to bolster mutual safety and understanding, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday.

"We have to open up lines of communication between our countries: mil-to-mil, policy-to-policy, diplomatic and more," LaPlante stated during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, when asked about avoiding conflict with China. Moreover, LaPlante noted that a US government shutdown could impact tests of aid to Ukraine unless the Pentagon is provided a waiver.The US Congress is working to pass government funding legislation before the end of the month, after which point the government could shut down. However, lawmakers are battling over whether to include additional measures such as further Ukraine aid or border security funding to a spending bill.The United States has funds to assist Ukraine for a couple more weeks, although the US’ ability to support Ukraine could lapse if lawmakers do not pass a supplemental aid request for Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier on Tuesday.

