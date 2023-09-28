https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/ukraine-dependence-on-nato-intel-further-embroiling-west-in-conflict---former-us-marine-1113760655.html

Ukraine Dependence on NATO Intel Further Embroiling West in Conflict - Former US Marine

With the failure of its summer counter-offensive, Ukraine is stepping up attacks on high-profile targets in Russian regions with help from NATO. Brian Berletic warned that the West was sailing dangerously close to the wind.

NATO members are drawing dangerously close to direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict, a former US Marine told Sputnik, noting that when it came to the military bloc's stand-off approach to hostilities, "the ten foot pole is now two feet long.""We saw this all throughout the US proxy war in Syria until they ended up invading Syria themselves, occupying the eastern part of the country east of the Euphrates River," independent journalist and commentator Brian Berletic said.The webcast presenter said the same situation was now playing out in Ukraine, where last Friday's attack on the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol were carried out with British and French-supplied cruise missiles — allegedly guided by US surveillance aircraft flying off the Romanian coast.He warned that NATO was "creeping even further into direct conflict with Russia," a situation he called "very dangerous.""The West trying to goad Russia into some sort of escalation," Berletic said, "because you can see how disinterested the general West is in this conflict."He cited the ongoing international scandal after the Canadian parliament gave two standing ovations to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, an immigrant from Ukraine who fought for the Nazis in the Second World War as part of the 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division, during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Those who are aware of NATO's push to escalate the conflict are "increasingly appalled" by them, he said.For more incisive commentary on the top news stories, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

