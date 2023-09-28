International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/ukraine-loses-230-troops-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions-in-past-day-1113765011.html
Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day
Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day
Ukraine has lost about 230 servicemen in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
2023-09-28T11:50+0000
2023-09-28T11:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
donetsk
zaporozhye
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
russian forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc878d87c1711162f8cbf13098d4c4.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the South Donetsk direction, and one in the Krasny Liman direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine's ground forces near the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Kirovograd Region, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/scott-ritter-ukraine-shows-us-military-not-ready-for-major-war-1113561694.html
ukraine
russia
donetsk
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6273179a0acc7afee48691b672f1b7cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk, zaporozhye, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
donetsk, zaporozhye, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort

Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day

11:50 GMT 28.09.2023
© Sputnik / SputnikBTR-80 Russian servicemen at a military position near the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region.
BTR-80 Russian servicemen at a military position near the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost about 230 servicemen in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the South Donetsk direction, and one in the Krasny Liman direction.

"Enemy losses over the past day amounted to 190 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, as well as 11 vehicles," the ministry stated, adding that in the Zaporozhye direction, Kiev has lost over 45 military personnel.

U.S servicemen drive their armored vehicles at the opening ceremony of U.S, British and Georgian troops joint military exercises at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Ukraine Shows US Military Not Ready for Major War
21 September, 15:04 GMT
Ukraine has also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine's ground forces near the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Kirovograd Region, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала