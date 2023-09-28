https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/ukraine-loses-230-troops-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions-in-past-day-1113765011.html

Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day

Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day

Ukraine has lost about 230 servicemen in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

2023-09-28T11:50+0000

2023-09-28T11:50+0000

2023-09-28T11:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

russia

donetsk

zaporozhye

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

russian forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc878d87c1711162f8cbf13098d4c4.jpg

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the South Donetsk direction, and one in the Krasny Liman direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine's ground forces near the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Kirovograd Region, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/scott-ritter-ukraine-shows-us-military-not-ready-for-major-war-1113561694.html

ukraine

russia

donetsk

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk, zaporozhye, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort