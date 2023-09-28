https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/ukraine-loses-230-troops-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions-in-past-day-1113765011.html
Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day
Ukraine Loses 230 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions in Past Day
Ukraine has lost about 230 servicemen in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the South Donetsk direction, and one in the Krasny Liman direction. Ukraine has also lost up to 105 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine's ground forces near the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Kirovograd Region, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost about 230 servicemen in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.