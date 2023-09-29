https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-wreck-havoc-on-ukrainian-positions-1113799395.html

Watch Russian GRAD MLRS Wreck Havoc on Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Armed Forces hammer Ukrainian troops using Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the Krasny Liman direction. The MLRS units carry out strikes with the help of unmanned aireal vehiles (UAV) operators who locate targets and provide coordinates for the artillerymen.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian Grad MLRSs wiping out Ukrainian positions in Krasny Liman. The Grad MLRS was designed to destroy manpower, armored vehicles, artillery, and strongholds. Having received data from drone reconnaissance units, MLRS crews move out to launch strikes at the targets. After a successful hit, the units quickly change positions to avoid return fire.

