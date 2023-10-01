https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/ground-forces-the-core-of-russias-military-1113829832.html

Ground Forces: The Core of Russia's Military

Ground Forces: The Core of Russia's Military

Formed in the 1992 upon the dissolution of the Soviet armed forces, the Russian Ground Forces are the most numerous, complex and diverse branch of Russia’s military.

Formed in 1992 after the dissolution of the Soviet armed forces, the Russian Ground Forces are the most numerous, complex and diverse branch of the Russian military.The Ground Forces of the Russian Federation stand as a formidable shield, comprising armored forces, artillery, infantry, air defense, logistic forces, and specialized units like hazmat and electromagnetic warfare forces. They are ever prepared to counter any land-based threat with unwavering resolve, ensuring Russia's safety.The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has given a significant boost to the modernization of weapons for ground forces. Retiired Gen. Vladimir Boldyrev, former commander of this particular branch of the Russian Armed Forces, stated that at the moment there are quite powerful weapons in all ranks of the troops.According to Boldyrev, the armaments of Russia’s Ground Forces are some of the best in the world, with the T-90 main battle tank practically being unmatched on the battlefield.Boldyrev suggests that while the T-14 Armata can be seen as the "tank of the future," Russia should prioritize increasing production of older models such as the T-90 main battle tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, and BTR armored personnel carriers. Additionally, there should be a greater focus on producing more advanced multiple launch rocket systems like Tornado-S and Uragan.The general also highlighted the importance of unmanned aircraft:According to Alexey Podberezkin, director of the Center for Military and Political Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Russia has already developed an impressive array of powerful and lethal weapons. Now, the responsibility falls upon the Russian military-industrial complex to ensure the production of an ample quantity of these armaments.He too praised the T-90 main battle tank whose superior maneuverability and lower fuel consumption give it a distinct advantage over NATO tanks such as the vaunted Challenger II, and paid special attention to certain products manufactured by Almaz-Antey, one of Russia's top defense contractors.Specifically, Podberezkin pointed at the Tor-M2 short-range air defense system, a "completely unique" weapon that is the only one in the world capable of providing comprehensive protection for troops on the move against all types of air threats, including cruise missiles and helicopters.He also mentioned the Zoopark counter-battery radar, also manufactured by Almaz-Antey, describing it as one of the best counter-battery radars in the world.Boldyrev noted that the Ukrainian conflict has underscored the significance of ground forces. Regardless of how advanced an army's weaponry may be, "no objective on the ground can be achieved without infantry, without ground forces."Meanwhile, Podberezkin postulated that in addition to improving and modernizing its arsenals, Russia should also focus its attention on developing "human capital," because no matter what kind of high-tech weapons a country has, it always depends on the personnel who operate them.

