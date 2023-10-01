https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/ground-forces-the-core-of-russias-military-1113829832.html
Ground Forces: The Core of Russia's Military
Formed in the 1992 upon the dissolution of the Soviet armed forces, the Russian Ground Forces are the most numerous, complex and diverse branch of Russia’s military.
October 1 is celebrated annually in Russia as the country's Ground Forces Day. First celebrated in 2006, the holiday commemorates the creation of the Streltsi regiments by Russian Tsar Ivan IV in 1550, considered the first regular army in Russian history.
Formed in 1992 after the dissolution of the Soviet armed forces, the Russian Ground Forces are the most numerous, complex and diverse branch of the Russian military.
The Ground Forces of the Russian Federation stand as a formidable shield, comprising armored forces, artillery, infantry, air defense, logistic forces, and specialized units like hazmat and electromagnetic warfare forces. They are ever prepared to counter any land-based threat with unwavering resolve, ensuring Russia's safety.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has given a significant boost to the modernization of weapons for ground forces. Retiired Gen. Vladimir Boldyrev, former commander of this particular branch of the Russian Armed Forces, stated that at the moment there are quite powerful weapons in all ranks of the troops.
According to Boldyrev, the armaments
of Russia’s Ground Forces are some of the best in the world, with the T-90 main battle tank practically being unmatched on the battlefield.
Boldyrev suggests that while the T-14 Armata can be seen as the "tank of the future," Russia should prioritize increasing production of older models such as the T-90 main battle tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, and BTR armored personnel carriers. Additionally, there should be a greater focus on producing more advanced multiple launch rocket systems like Tornado-S and Uragan.
The general also highlighted the importance of unmanned aircraft:
"There are a lot of developments, very serious developments. ... UAVs help coordinate ground forces. They coordinate the work of tanks, aircraft, infantry movements, reconnaissance activities. This is really one of the most effective means of carrying out reconnaissance and means of destruction. There are a lot of opportunities for the development of this direction".
According to Alexey Podberezkin, director of the Center for Military and Political Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Russia has already developed an impressive array of powerful and lethal weapons. Now, the responsibility falls upon the Russian military-industrial complex to ensure the production of an ample quantity of these armaments.
"We are currently at the stage where the Russian military-industrial complex is beginning to produce the new weapons systems that will replace the older Soviet-era weapons. This includes the high-precision weapons, cruise missiles or ballistic missiles like Iskander," Podberezkin said. "These are all new weapons systems that are replacing the Soviet weapons systems and are being produced on an industrial scale. Their mass production will begin in 2022, and this year we are already seeing a drastic increase in the number of these weapon systems, such as these upgraded T-90 main battle tanks."
He too praised the T-90 main battle tank
whose superior maneuverability and lower fuel consumption give it a distinct advantage over NATO tanks such as the vaunted Challenger II, and paid special attention to certain products manufactured by Almaz-Antey, one of Russia's top defense contractors.
Specifically, Podberezkin pointed at the Tor-M2
short-range air defense system, a "completely unique" weapon that is the only one in the world capable of providing comprehensive protection for troops on the move against all types of air threats, including cruise missiles and helicopters.
He also mentioned the Zoopark counter-battery radar, also manufactured by Almaz-Antey, describing it as one of the best counter-battery radars in the world.
"The combat value of our weapons is greater (than those made in the West) because the Western powers designed their weapons for conflicts not with the industrialized and developed countries," he explained.
Boldyrev noted that the Ukrainian conflict has underscored the significance of ground forces. Regardless of how advanced an army's weaponry may be, "no objective on the ground can be achieved without infantry, without ground forces."
Meanwhile, Podberezkin postulated that in addition to improving and modernizing its arsenals, Russia should also focus its attention on developing "human capital," because no matter what kind of high-tech weapons a country has, it always depends on the personnel who operate them.