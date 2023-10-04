https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/peace-activists-on-capitol-hill-demand-us-stop-pumping-weapons-money-into-ukraine-1113932320.html
Peace Activists on Capitol Hill Demand US Stop Pumping Weapons, Money Into Ukraine
Peace Activists on Capitol Hill Demand US Stop Pumping Weapons, Money Into Ukraine
Dozens of protesters gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to demand that US lawmakers stop their support for providing weapons and money to Ukraine in order to avoid the outbreak of World War III, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
The activists are from a number of pro-peace organizations - Code Pink, Religions for Peace USA, American Friends Service Committee, Sojourners and Franciscan Action Network - and came to Capitol Hill to protest the actions of US lawmakers in sending more weapons and funds to Ukraine. The targeted lawmakers include alleged progressive Democratic senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The activists represented a range of age groups including both young people and the elderly, carrying signs and banners in support of peace such as "Peace in Ukraine," "US militarism fuels climate crisis" and chanting slogans like "ceasefire now." The protesters near Senator Warren's office tried to convey the message that the United States is only inflaming the conflict in Ukraine by sending thousands of tons of weapons there and emphasized that the war was prompted by the Kiev regime not implementing the Minsk agreements while NATO has continued to seek to expand. At least 11 peace activists were arrested while protesting at Sanders’ office.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of protesters gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to demand that US lawmakers stop their support for providing weapons and money to Ukraine in order to avoid the outbreak of World War III, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
