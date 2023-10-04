https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/ukraines-membership-would-entail-financial-conundrum-for-eu-erode-its-cohesion-1113917891.html

Ukraine’s Membership Would Entail ‘Financial Conundrum’ For EU, Erode Its 'Cohesion'

Ukraine’s Membership Would Entail ‘Financial Conundrum’ For EU, Erode Its 'Cohesion'

Inclusion of Ukraine into the European Union could “raise a real financial conundrum for its institutions,” Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, told Sputnik.

2023-10-04T13:57+0000

2023-10-04T13:57+0000

2023-10-04T13:57+0000

analysis

ukraine

charles michel

alexander rossi

european union (eu)

eu membership

ursula von der leyen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113916225_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0aceecbbde9764ae6b63958be584f6f9.jpg

Inclusion of Ukraine in the European Union (EU), with all of its profound political and pecuniary implications, could “raise a real financial conundrum for its institutions,” Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, told Sputnik. Ukraine’s accession to the EU "raises a lot of questions, which to date remain open," and need to be addressed correctly, specifically pertaining to the "origins of the money Kiev will receive" from the EU budget, the expert added. Furthermore, the entire process could trigger growing dissatisfaction and rifts between the actual member countries of the EU, Rossi stated.Ukraine could become a member of the European Union by 2030, despite the ongoing armed conflict, European Council President Charles Michel said in an interview with the German publication Spiegel on October 3. “Ukraine may indeed become a member of the EU in 2030 if both sides do their homework," said Michel, adding:After a meeting of foreign ministers of EU nations in Kiev on October 2, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the officials had agreed to move his country's candidacy forward "with maximum speed." Ukraine will be joining seven other recognized EU membership hopefuls: Turkiye, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Georgia also formally submitted application for membership in 2022 and is considered a potential candidate.Weighing in on Charles Michel’s remarks on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev took to Telegram to wryly point out that if politicians in the bloc were mulling admitting Ukraine to the EU by 2030, “they must still believe that the current Bandera state will last that long.”'Financial Burden' of Ukraine's MembershipUkraine’s accession to the EU ought to be postponed, argued Rossi, as he reiterated the financial burden for the current member states that such a move would entail. “A seminal question concerns, indeed, the origins of the money Ukraine will receive from the EU’s common budget, and the scopes for which this huge amount of funds will be used," the pundit said. Ukraine’s accession to the EU would entitle Kiev to about 186 billion euros over a period of seven years, according to internal estimates of the bloc’s common budget, cited by the Financial Times. The outlet acknowledged that “many” existing member states would thus be transformed into “net payers for the first time.” The cited estimate added that big reforms to currently existing budget arrangements would be needed.“All member states will have to pay more to and receive less from the EU budget; many member states who are currently net receivers will become net contributors,” a paper drafted by the Secretariat of the EU Council concluded.Bearing in mind NATO's ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, and the destruction it has wrought in that country, the pundit pointed out that reconstruction, "as regards both individuals and the economy" will "necessitate much more than what Ukraine's accession to the EU would entitle Kiev to obtain from it."Indeed, already this summer EU officials admitted that "there are some fears of wavering support" amplified by the economic slowdown and plummeting living standards that have resulted, in part, from backfiring Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine. Poor families have been especially affected by soaring inflation and costs. In early June, the European press admitted that the Eurozone slid into a technical recession in the first three months of 2023, citing figures from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical agency. Question of 'Origins of Funds'Where the funds for Ukraine would come from is another outstanding issue, bearing in mind the woes plaguing the European economy. The “engine of Europe,” Germany, now finds itself at the bottom of the recent S&P Global PMI data ranking, confirming that the country is on the verge of deindustrialization. Many other Eurozone countries are also struggling, with the cost-of-living taking its toll on their populations.He added that with regard to financial markets’ contribution, this is also going to be "problematic in a period of high uncertainty and financial fragility of a number of stakeholders across the marketplace."Before further enlarging the EU, "it would be wise to make it a real union of all those countries that are already members of it," said Sergio Rossi. "To date, a relevant number of individuals and institutions do not consider to be part of such a community, because they all behave and take their decisions in their own country’s interests only. This is even more so in the euro area, where a single currency has been introduced much too early with regard to all the structural discrepancies that exist across this area," he emphasized, adding:For all the previously cited EU estimates, the true financial and institutional implications of Ukraine’s accession “are huge, and cannot be fully seized today,” the expert pointed out.“All stakeholders will be confronted with higher uncertainty as well as with worrying perspectives about economic growth and financial stability. Institutional concerns are also highly worrying and problematic, not least because it is unclear what will be the weight of Ukraine in the most important institutions of the EU, where many relevant decisions are taken for the socio-economic future of this set of countries. What is clear today, is that the accession of Ukraine will make the EU even more fragile both as regards social cohesion and political integration. These are indeed two major factors that are necessary in order to make the EU a union of people’s interests truly. Today, it remains a figment of the politicians’ imagination," Sergio Rossi concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/eu-reportedly-preparing-to-launch-talks-on-ukraines-membership-bid-1113900673.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/borrell-says-total-amount-of-eu-assistance-to-ukraine-reaches-898bln-1113847876.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/eus-economy-incapable-of-surviving-new-enlargement---european-parliament-president-1113681789.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/german-business-confidence-plummets-as-recession-deindustrialization-pummel-economy-1112881899.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/zelenskys-ingratitude-ukraine-fatigue-steadily-increasing-in-europe-1111968837.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

european union, eu membership, ukrainian accession, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, eu funds for ukraine, origins of eu money for kiev