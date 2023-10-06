https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/us-political-crisis-impedes-military-operations---pentagon-official-1113977371.html

US Political Crisis Impedes Military Operations - Pentagon Official

Pentagon's deputy chied warned of likely damage to the US military and Ukrainian military aid efforts amid fiscal stalemate, stressing the potential impact on the image of American democracy.

Kathleen H. Hicks, deputy secretary of defense, is worried about a US government shutdown and in-house strife within the nation's capital. She warns of the potential to undermine the readiness of the US Armed Forces.Hicks said alternative defense funding mechanisms for Ukraine are available, even without Congressional endorsement. She clarified that the Pentagon has not initiated discussions regarding reassigning resources from other designated areas to compensate for the deficit.The DoD is prioritizing securing the passage of the fiscal year 2024 budget allocation instead of requesting to reassign previously administered funds for Ukraine. The recent exclusion of military assistance for Kiev from the interim budget arrangement has raised concerns in Washington and among international partners - while many voices are questioning the need for such spending amid the current bleak economic outlook.On Tuesday, President Joe Biden took the initiative to engage with allied leaders, vowing to secure the required funds. Additionally, he disclosed plans for an upcoming key address, aiming to present a compelling case for garnering public endorsement towards the assistance.The disbursement of funds to Ukraine, as pointed out by Hicks, plays a crucial role in bolstering the American defense industry. This allocation enables the Pentagon to procure weaponry essential for replenishing supplies utilized in the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.As per the deputy defense secretary, the recurrent reliance on short-term spending arrangements in place of a comprehensive annual budgeting process is now considered "routine." She contended that "it’s not a sign of a strong and functioning system."Hicks emphasized that the ongoing political wrangle in the United States offers foreign rivals an opportunity to contend that democracy is not a functional governance model.

