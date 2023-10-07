https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/ukraine-loses-about-60-soldiers-as-russia-repels-7-attacks-1113996957.html

Ukraine Loses About 60 Soldiers As Russia Repels 7 Attacks

Ukraine has lost about 60 servicemen as Russia has repelled seven attacks by the Kiev regime in the Krasny Liman direction, Alexander Savchuk, a spokesman for Russia's Center group of troops, told Sputnik.

“In the Krasny Liman direction in the area of ​​the Torsky site and Serebryansky forestry, competent actions of units of the Center group of troops, artillery fire, and attacks by assault and army aviation disrupted and repelled seven attempted attacks by assault groups of the 63rd, 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 5th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The enemy's losses amounted to about 60 servicemen," Savchuk said. He also said air defenses shot down two HIMARS rockets.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive earlier in June and its troops quickly ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields. According to information, provided by Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine lost over 66,000 people during summer and failed to achieve any goals. In September hostilities, death toll of Ukrainian militants exceeded over 17,000 troops. Earlier Sputnik reported that men in Ukraine are buying death certificates to avoid mobilization.

