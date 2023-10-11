https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/control-measures-on-poland-slovakia-border-improve-migration-situation-1114096622.html
The situation at the Polish-Slovak border is currently calm, since the introduction of control measures has significantly improved the migration situation, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik stated on Wednesday.
"The mere introduction of controls on the border with Slovakia has improved the migration situation... In general, the situation on the border with Slovakia is calm. Border control is working," Wasik told reporters. The attempts to illegally cross the border have markedly decreased compared to the period when the border was opened, the minister said, adding, however, that illegal camps were set up in woods on the Slovakian side. Starting from October 3, Poland introduced border controls on the border with Slovakia for 10 days, with the possibility of extension, due to the dramatic increase in the traffic of illegal migrants along the Balkan route.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation on Poland-Slovakia border is currently calm, since the introduction of control measures has significantly improved the migration situation, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik stated on Wednesday.
"The mere introduction of controls on the border with Slovakia has improved the migration situation
... In general, the situation on the border with Slovakia is calm. Border control is working," Wasik told reporters.
The attempts to illegally cross the border have markedly decreased compared to the period when the border was opened, the minister said, adding, however, that illegal camps were set up in woods on the Slovakian side.
"They [the camps] are not big. These people are waiting for a change in the situation, maybe, they might be searching for new routes," he noted.
Starting from October 3, Poland introduced border controls
on the border with Slovakia for 10 days, with the possibility of extension, due to the dramatic increase in the traffic of illegal migrants along the Balkan route.