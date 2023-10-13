https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/gaza-war-as-indicator-of-wests-crumbling-dominance--1114177752.html

Gaza War as Indicator of West's Crumbling Dominance

The Gaza crisis serves as a reflection of the crumbling unipolar rules as the world is embracing multipolarity and seeking new approaches to simmering conflicts.

Neither Israeli nor American intelligence seemed to be aware about the preparations for Hamas' surprise assault on Israel last Saturday."The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed at the Atlantiс Festival on September 29, suggesting that Washington could now shift its focus on the Ukraine conflict and containing China's rise in the Asia Pacific.As it turned out later, the night before the Hamas attack the Israeli intelligence agencies spotted signs of irregular militant activity in Gaza but IDF and Shin Bet's top brass decided not to put the Israeli military patrolling the border on high alert, according to the US press. Apparently, the Israeli security leadership also believed that the situation was largely under control.The Hamas brutal rocket strike and sudden infiltration of Hamas militants in Israel's territories where the group met little if any resistance became a wake-up call for both Washington and Tel Aviv.However, the erupted conflict is the result of a string of mistakes made by the international community and the US, in particular, during its unipolar moment, according to Alexander Asafov, political scientist, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants.According to Asafov, the US and its Western allies did not seek ways to resolve the contradictions once and for all: they capitalized on festering wounds of local crises in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and elsewhere.The bombing and fragmentation of Yugoslavia, the invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria by the US and its NATO allies led to rewriting maps, dragging countries into chaos and looting their national wealth. However, the US' Iraqi war created a power vacuum leading to the emergence of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* and other Islamist groups, while the Washington-backed Afghanistan government collapsed in just hours after the Taliban takeover of Kabul.Likewise, the US administration's manipulation of the Israeli-Palestinian issue led to unintended consequences in the Gaza Strip, which dealt a third blow to the Biden administration after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.Earlier, Sputnik's interlocutors warned that the US and UK's naval deployments near the region could fan the flames of the crisis even further instead of calming it down since Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah might consider the Western military buildup as a provocation and a direct threat.Per Asafov, old rules of show of force and intimidation don't work, and international players need to tread carefully to avoid bigger conflicts. Thus, the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel will make the world less safe and more turbulent.However, these colonial rules no longer work, per the academic, meaning that global and regional players would have to sit at the negotiating table as equals and find the solutions to the urgent crisis including the unfolding conflict in the Gaza strip.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

