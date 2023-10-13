https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/robert-f-kennedy-jr-could-pull-both-trump-biden-voters-as-independent-candidate-1114182326.html

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Pull Both Trump, Biden Voters as Independent Candidate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Pull Both Trump, Biden Voters as Independent Candidate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent presidential candidate could potentially pull voters from both the Democrat and Republican camps due to his family name as well as his controversial views on vaccines, experts told Sputnik.

2023-10-13T18:24+0000

2023-10-13T18:24+0000

2023-10-13T18:24+0000

us

robert f. kennedy jr

democratic party

republican party

donald trump

joe biden

2024 us presidential election

presidential election

presidential candidate

presidential hopeful

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114182486_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_247e50e4b16b5cb29c43b6dbe6d9b03d.jpg

Earlier in the week, Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, announced ending his campaign as a 2024 presidential candidate on the platform of the Democratic Party and running as an independent candidate. He went on to claim that the Democratic and the Republican parties had turned into a "two-headed monster that is constantly bickering with itself" and that more and more voters refused to be associated with them. About 63% of US citizens want an independent candidate to run for president, Kennedy said. In June, political analyst Keith Preston told Sputnik that the Democratic Party and the partisan media would "pull out all stops" to ensure that Kennedy’s campaign fails. Now that Kennedy is running as an independent, the expert did not rule out the possibility of him playing a role similar to that of Ross Perot in 1992, when the Texas billionaire won almost 19% of the vote and allegedly cost George H.W. Bush reelection. At the same time, Preston highlighted the issue of Kennedy achieving ballot access in all 50 states without a supportive party apparatus. When asked about Kennedy siphoning off voters from either Biden or Trump in a potential three-way contest, Preston suggested that Kennedy may appeal to some people who would otherwise support Trump, although the Republicans are likely to ramp up rhetorical attacks against him now that he is an independent candidate. Paul Gottfried, the editor-in-chief of Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture and Raffensperger professor of humanities emeritus at Elizabethtown College, thinks that Kennedy's candidacy could, on balance, undermine Biden more than Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/americans-thirsty-for-independent-candidates-but-kennedy-faces-big-challenges-to-ballot-access-1114110344.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/trump-leads-biden-in-2024-us-presidential-race-with-backing-of-independents---poll-1114073256.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, rfk jr., robert f kennedy jr, independent campaign, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections