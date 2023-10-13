https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/threats-of-execution-of-israeli-captives-will-not-stop-israeli-forces-1114167651.html

Threats of Execution of Israeli Captives Will Not Stop Israeli Forces

Threats of Execution of Israeli Captives Will Not Stop Israeli Forces

Hamas and their allies are fully responsible for safety of Israeli captives, and their threats to execute them will not stop the Israeli military, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Walid Abu Haya, told Sputnik on Friday.

2023-10-13T11:35+0000

2023-10-13T11:35+0000

2023-10-13T11:35+0000

world

israel

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

israeli-palestinian conflict

israeli defense forces (idf)

egypt

jordan

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093096618_0:210:3267:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a0d329214c1f0dedb9cccf03a89c7ee6.jpg

“We hold Hamas and [Islamic] Jihad responsible for the safety of the hostages in Gaza. We are now in a state of war, and we are striving to end it, and after that there will be talk about hostages, and the military operation will not stop because of this issue,” the spokesman said.Israel will not stop fighting until the Palestinian Hamas movement will not longer have any military potential, Abu Haya stated.In recent years, Hamas has refused to accept the Middle East Qaurtet’s terms on settlement, including recognition of agreements between the Palestinians and Israel, preventing the organization from becoming a political party, Abu Haya added.The spokesman also said that there is no difference between Hamas and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) as their goal is to “exterminate the Jewish people.”Israel is in constant coordination with Egypt and Jordan, and the military only targets the Hamas movement, Abu Haya emphasized.Israel was not prepared for atrocities committed by the Hamas movement on October 7, but now the military is ready for any scenario, the official stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/how-many-soldiers-are-in-hamas-1114135939.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/russia-is-ready-to-mediate-in-palestinian-israeli-settlement---putin-1114165573.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/israels-intel-operational--logistical-lapses-failed-to-stop-hamas-attack---report-1114087825.html

israel

palestine

egypt

jordan

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military