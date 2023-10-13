https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/threats-of-execution-of-israeli-captives-will-not-stop-israeli-forces-1114167651.html
Threats of Execution of Israeli Captives Will Not Stop Israeli Forces
Threats of Execution of Israeli Captives Will Not Stop Israeli Forces
Hamas and their allies are fully responsible for safety of Israeli captives, and their threats to execute them will not stop the Israeli military, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Walid Abu Haya, told Sputnik on Friday.
“We hold Hamas and [Islamic] Jihad responsible for the safety of the hostages in Gaza. We are now in a state of war, and we are striving to end it, and after that there will be talk about hostages, and the military operation will not stop because of this issue,” the spokesman said.Israel will not stop fighting until the Palestinian Hamas movement will not longer have any military potential, Abu Haya stated.In recent years, Hamas has refused to accept the Middle East Qaurtet’s terms on settlement, including recognition of agreements between the Palestinians and Israel, preventing the organization from becoming a political party, Abu Haya added.The spokesman also said that there is no difference between Hamas and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) as their goal is to “exterminate the Jewish people.”Israel is in constant coordination with Egypt and Jordan, and the military only targets the Hamas movement, Abu Haya emphasized.Israel was not prepared for atrocities committed by the Hamas movement on October 7, but now the military is ready for any scenario, the official stated.
Threats of Execution of Israeli Captives Will Not Stop Israeli Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hamas and their allies are fully responsible for safety of Israeli captives, and their threats to execute them will not stop the Israeli military, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Walid Abu Haya, told Sputnik on Friday.
“We hold Hamas and [Islamic] Jihad responsible for the safety of the hostages in Gaza. We are now in a state of war, and we are striving to end it, and after that there will be talk about hostages, and the military operation will not stop
because of this issue,” the spokesman said.
Israel will not stop fighting until the Palestinian Hamas movement will not longer have any military potential, Abu Haya stated.
"We will see the end of this war once Hamas loses its military potential," the official stressed.
In recent years, Hamas has refused to accept the Middle East Qaurtet’s terms on settlement, including recognition of agreements between the Palestinians and Israel
, preventing the organization from becoming a political party, Abu Haya added.
The spokesman also said that there is no difference between Hamas
and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) as their goal is to “exterminate the Jewish people.”
Israel
is in constant coordination with Egypt and Jordan, and the military only targets the Hamas movement, Abu Haya emphasized.
“Of course, there is constant coordination with the Egyptians and Jordanians, without going into details. Israel's only goal is to weaken and eliminate Hamas's military capabilities in order to prevent a repeat of the events we witnessed last Saturday,” the spokesman said.
Israel was not prepared for atrocities committed by the Hamas movement on October 7, but now the military is ready for any scenario, the official stated.
"What happened on Saturday, October 7, 2023 was a surprise that we did not expect. Hamas surprised us with its brutality, and now the Israeli army is ready for all scenarios, and is fully prepared for any event or scenario,” the spokesman said, adding that a number of countries fully support Israel, including the United States.