International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/israeli-forces-reportedly-eliminate-hamas-nukhba-force-commander-by-airstrike-1114212301.html
Israeli Forces Reportedly Eliminate Hamas 'Nukhba’ Force Commander by Airstrike
Israeli Forces Reportedly Eliminate Hamas 'Nukhba’ Force Commander by Airstrike
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on its Telegram channel that it has succeeded in eliminating another commander of the special forces of the Palestinian movement Hamas.
2023-10-15T13:01+0000
2023-10-15T13:01+0000
world
israel
palestine
gaza strip
palestinians
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114211885_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_96d415dae4ecd358bd01572e32ed0665.jpg
"The IDF, in cooperation with the General Security Service, eliminated the commander of the 'Nukhba' special forces unit, responsible for the massacre at Kibbutz Nirim, in the southern city of Khan Yunis," read a joint statement from the army and the General Security Service.The statement specified that Bilal al-Kadra was eliminated in an operation involving fighter jets. Several Hamas and Islamic Jihad members were also killed in the strike.The press office added that the IDF carried out strikes on operational command centers, military installations, anti-tank missile launching sites and Hamas observation posts in Zeitoun, Jabalia and Khan Yunis, as well as Islamic Jihad operational command centers.On the morning of October 7, Israel faced an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Following the massive bombardment, Hamas fighters infiltrated the southern border areas of the Jewish state. The military wing of Hamas announced the launch of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation.In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared the launch of Operation "Swords of Iron" in the Gaza Strip. Following the attack, Israeli forces swiftly assumed control over all inhabited regions near the Gaza border, launching a series of decisive airstrikes resulting in the decimation of both military objectives and civilian infrastructures throughout the sector. In addition, Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, electricity, medicine and fuel.The Israeli-Palestinian conflict stems from long-standing territorial disputes, and its impact on the region has been enduring, fueling tension and conflict for numerous decades. In 1947, buoyed by the support of the Soviet Union, the United Nations endorsed the creation of two distinct nations - Israel and Palestine. However, despite this agreement, only Israel was successfully established. While Israel has agreed to the two-state principle, it has not fully relinquished the Palestinian territories.The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 2,000 civilians, while 1,000 residents of Israel have lost their lives and several thousand Israelis and Palestinians have been wounded. Among the dead and missing are citizens of other countries, including Russians. According to various reports, Hamas is holding some 150 Israeli hostages.Moscow has called on both parties to cease hostilities. According to Vladimir Putin, the solution to the Middle East crisis 'can only be achieved through the two-state formula approved by the UN Security Council,' which provides for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/israel-postpones-ground-offensive-in-gaza-strip-due-to-bad-weather--reports-1114211502.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/gaza-hospital-will-be-mass-grave-if-generators-fuel-runs-out-director-warns-1114209219.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114211885_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05d0329205d782aaa8d3652663d0406c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel defense forces, gaza strip, hamas, gaza strip news, gaza strip conflict
israel defense forces, gaza strip, hamas, gaza strip news, gaza strip conflict

Israeli Forces Reportedly Eliminate Hamas 'Nukhba’ Force Commander by Airstrike

13:01 GMT 15.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel
Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced on their Telegram channel that they have successfully eradicated yet another high-ranking Hamas commander, further escalating their countermeasures against the Palestinian movement.
"The IDF, in cooperation with the General Security Service, eliminated the commander of the 'Nukhba' special forces unit, responsible for the massacre at Kibbutz Nirim, in the southern city of Khan Yunis," read a joint statement from the army and the General Security Service.
The statement specified that Bilal al-Kadra was eliminated in an operation involving fighter jets. Several Hamas and Islamic Jihad members were also killed in the strike.
The press office added that the IDF carried out strikes on operational command centers, military installations, anti-tank missile launching sites and Hamas observation posts in Zeitoun, Jabalia and Khan Yunis, as well as Islamic Jihad operational command centers.
Israeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
World
Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports
10:53 GMT
On the morning of October 7, Israel faced an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Following the massive bombardment, Hamas fighters infiltrated the southern border areas of the Jewish state. The military wing of Hamas announced the launch of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation.
In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared the launch of Operation "Swords of Iron" in the Gaza Strip. Following the attack, Israeli forces swiftly assumed control over all inhabited regions near the Gaza border, launching a series of decisive airstrikes resulting in the decimation of both military objectives and civilian infrastructures throughout the sector. In addition, Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, electricity, medicine and fuel.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict stems from long-standing territorial disputes, and its impact on the region has been enduring, fueling tension and conflict for numerous decades. In 1947, buoyed by the support of the Soviet Union, the United Nations endorsed the creation of two distinct nations - Israel and Palestine. However, despite this agreement, only Israel was successfully established. While Israel has agreed to the two-state principle, it has not fully relinquished the Palestinian territories.
A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
World
Gaza Hospital ‘Will Be Mass Grave’ If Generator Fuel Runs Out, Director Warns
09:00 GMT
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 2,000 civilians, while 1,000 residents of Israel have lost their lives and several thousand Israelis and Palestinians have been wounded. Among the dead and missing are citizens of other countries, including Russians. According to various reports, Hamas is holding some 150 Israeli hostages.
Moscow has called on both parties to cease hostilities. According to Vladimir Putin, the solution to the Middle East crisis 'can only be achieved through the two-state formula approved by the UN Security Council,' which provides for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала