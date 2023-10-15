https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/lindsey-graham-warns-iran-were-coming-for-you-if-it-escalates-israeli-palestinian-conflict-1114218175.html

Lindsey Graham Warns Iran 'We're Coming for You' if it Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Lindsey Graham Warns Iran 'We're Coming for You' if it Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In a recent development, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning them against further escalation of the ongoing conflict in Israel.

2023-10-15T21:48+0000

2023-10-15T21:48+0000

2023-10-15T21:48+0000

americas

us

lindsey graham

israel

palestine

hamas

hezbollah

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092141237_0:112:3072:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_3631bc6cb7b3262ebc021f5afdf8f5c4.jpg

Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered a warning to Iran, stating that if the conflict in Israel escalates, the US will not hesitate to take action. Graham's stern message was prompted by Hamas's recent assault on Israel, which resulted in more than 1,300 lives lost in both Israel and Gaza. He claimed that Israel's primary objective is to eradicate Hamas in the southern region while safeguarding innocent Palestinians.He further revealed his intention to introduce a Senate resolution that would permit joint military action by the US and Israel to target Iran's oil business if they escalate the conflict.The attack by Hamas prompted Israel to declare a state of war. Meanwhile Hezbollah, closely allied with Hamas, has engaged in skirmishes with Israel.When questioned about the possibility of declaring war on Iran, Graham clarified that his objective is to employ military force to cripple the financial support behind Hamas and Hezbollah.The situation in the region remains tense, with international concerns growing as this conflict continues to unfold.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/iranian-foreign-minister-meets-with-head-of-hamas-political-bureau-in-qatar-1114206567.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/roots-of-israel-hamas-conflict-1114064324.html

americas

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

middle east, lindsey graham, palestinians, israel, palestine, gaza, hamas, hezbollah, will us attack iran, palestine israel conflict escalation, will israel hamas escalate conflict, escalation on middle east, senator lindsey graham warns iran