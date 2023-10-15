International
Lindsey Graham Warns Iran 'We're Coming for You' if it Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
In a recent development, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning them against further escalation of the ongoing conflict in Israel.
Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered a warning to Iran, stating that if the conflict in Israel escalates, the US will not hesitate to take action. Graham's stern message was prompted by Hamas's recent assault on Israel, which resulted in more than 1,300 lives lost in both Israel and Gaza. He claimed that Israel's primary objective is to eradicate Hamas in the southern region while safeguarding innocent Palestinians.He further revealed his intention to introduce a Senate resolution that would permit joint military action by the US and Israel to target Iran's oil business if they escalate the conflict.The attack by Hamas prompted Israel to declare a state of war. Meanwhile Hezbollah, closely allied with Hamas, has engaged in skirmishes with Israel.When questioned about the possibility of declaring war on Iran, Graham clarified that his objective is to employ military force to cripple the financial support behind Hamas and Hezbollah.The situation in the region remains tense, with international concerns growing as this conflict continues to unfold.
21:48 GMT 15.10.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshSen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks about the the Build Back Better bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Egor Shapovalov
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning them against further escalation of the ongoing conflict in Israel. Graham's message came in the wake of aftermath of an unprecedented and deadly attack by Hamas on Israel, which has led to a rising death toll and increased tensions in the region.
Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered a warning to Iran, stating that if the conflict in Israel escalates, the US will not hesitate to take action. Graham's stern message was prompted by Hamas's recent assault on Israel, which resulted in more than 1,300 lives lost in both Israel and Gaza. He claimed that Israel's primary objective is to eradicate Hamas in the southern region while safeguarding innocent Palestinians.
"If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the State of Israel, existential in nature... Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you." declared Graham, appearing on US media air.
He further revealed his intention to introduce a Senate resolution that would permit joint military action by the US and Israel to target Iran's oil business if they escalate the conflict.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
World
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
05:14 GMT
The attack by Hamas prompted Israel to declare a state of war. Meanwhile Hezbollah, closely allied with Hamas, has engaged in skirmishes with Israel.
Map of Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
Sputnik Explains
Roots of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
10 October, 13:29 GMT
When questioned about the possibility of declaring war on Iran, Graham clarified that his objective is to employ military force to cripple the financial support behind Hamas and Hezbollah.
The situation in the region remains tense, with international concerns growing as this conflict continues to unfold.
