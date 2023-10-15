https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/lindsey-graham-warns-iran-were-coming-for-you-if-it-escalates-israeli-palestinian-conflict-1114218175.html
Lindsey Graham Warns Iran 'We're Coming for You' if it Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Lindsey Graham Warns Iran 'We're Coming for You' if it Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
In a recent development, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning them against further escalation of the ongoing conflict in Israel.
2023-10-15T21:48+0000
2023-10-15T21:48+0000
2023-10-15T21:48+0000
americas
us
lindsey graham
israel
palestine
hamas
hezbollah
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092141237_0:112:3072:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_3631bc6cb7b3262ebc021f5afdf8f5c4.jpg
Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered a warning to Iran, stating that if the conflict in Israel escalates, the US will not hesitate to take action. Graham's stern message was prompted by Hamas's recent assault on Israel, which resulted in more than 1,300 lives lost in both Israel and Gaza. He claimed that Israel's primary objective is to eradicate Hamas in the southern region while safeguarding innocent Palestinians.He further revealed his intention to introduce a Senate resolution that would permit joint military action by the US and Israel to target Iran's oil business if they escalate the conflict.The attack by Hamas prompted Israel to declare a state of war. Meanwhile Hezbollah, closely allied with Hamas, has engaged in skirmishes with Israel.When questioned about the possibility of declaring war on Iran, Graham clarified that his objective is to employ military force to cripple the financial support behind Hamas and Hezbollah.The situation in the region remains tense, with international concerns growing as this conflict continues to unfold.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/iranian-foreign-minister-meets-with-head-of-hamas-political-bureau-in-qatar-1114206567.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/roots-of-israel-hamas-conflict-1114064324.html
americas
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092141237_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5154aa3165b3ead762a0ee7ca8c7bc0f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, lindsey graham, palestinians, israel, palestine, gaza, hamas, hezbollah, will us attack iran, palestine israel conflict escalation, will israel hamas escalate conflict, escalation on middle east, senator lindsey graham warns iran
middle east, lindsey graham, palestinians, israel, palestine, gaza, hamas, hezbollah, will us attack iran, palestine israel conflict escalation, will israel hamas escalate conflict, escalation on middle east, senator lindsey graham warns iran
Lindsey Graham Warns Iran 'We're Coming for You' if it Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning them against further escalation of the ongoing conflict in Israel. Graham's message came in the wake of aftermath of an unprecedented and deadly attack by Hamas on Israel, which has led to a rising death toll and increased tensions in the region.
Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered a warning to Iran, stating that if the conflict in Israel escalates
, the US will not hesitate to take action. Graham's stern message was prompted by Hamas's recent assault on Israel, which resulted in more than 1,300 lives lost in both Israel and Gaza. He claimed that Israel's primary objective is to eradicate Hamas in the southern region while safeguarding innocent Palestinians.
"If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the State of Israel, existential in nature... Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you." declared Graham, appearing on US media air.
He further revealed his intention to introduce a Senate resolution that would permit joint military action by the US and Israel to target Iran's oil business if they escalate the conflict.
The attack by Hamas prompted Israel to declare a state of war
. Meanwhile Hezbollah
, closely allied with Hamas, has engaged in skirmishes
with Israel.
When questioned about the possibility of declaring war on Iran, Graham clarified that his objective is to employ military force to cripple the financial support behind Hamas and Hezbollah.
The situation in the region remains tense, with international concerns growing as this conflict continues to unfold.