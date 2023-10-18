https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/watch-russian-army-logistics-units-provide-food-for-troops-1114285876.html

Watch Russian Army Logistics Units Provide Food for Troops

Logistics units ensure that every Russian soldier is fully equipped and ready to excel in combat operations. These zealous professionals work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that the troops have access to the finest gear, supplies, and resources.

The Ministry of Defense published a clip showing an army logistics unit attending to the needs of Russian servicemen by providing delicious meals, as well as fresh bread, pastries, and various other dishes.Russian military bakers are dedicated to the production of a staggering 850 kilograms of freshly baked bread, delectable pastries, and an array of food each and every day. Their unwavering commitment ensures that the troops are well-nourished and energized for their demanding duties.The living conditions provided for Russia's valiant soldiers are nothing short of exceptional. In addition to comfortable sleeping quarters, they enjoy well-furnished bathrooms, state-of-the-art laundry facilities, and even a field temple for spiritual solace. The Russian Defense Ministry prioritizes their well-being and strives to create an environment where the troops can focus on their mission without any distractions.

