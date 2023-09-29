https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russian-forces-destroy-control-center-of-foreign-legion-in-ukraine-1113798319.html

Russian Forces Destroy Control Center of Foreign Legion in Ukraine

The Russian military has launched nine strikes at targets in Ukraine using cruise missiles and drones this week, the Defense Ministry stated on Friday, adding that a control center belonging to the Ukrainian Foreign Legion has been destroyed.

"In the period from September 24 to 29, the Russian armed forces carried out nine strikes with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. Ammunition depots, military equipment of Ukrainian armed forces, training sites of sabotage groups, as well as accommodation facilities for Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries were hit," the ministry reported. The strikes destroyed a control center of the Foreign Legion, two large ammunition depots and disrupted the supply of foreign-made weapons and logistical support for Ukrainian troops operating in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added. Moreover, Ukraine has lost more than 1,760 servicemen both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction from September 24 to 29, the ministry stressed.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 12 attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks by in the Zaporozhye direction and four attacks in the South Donetsk direction.Ukraine has also lost over 750 military in the South Donetsk direction, over 210 military in the Kupyansk direction, up to 250 military in the Kherson direction, and over 360 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.

