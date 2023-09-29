International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russian-forces-destroy-control-center-of-foreign-legion-in-ukraine-1113798319.html
Russian Forces Destroy Control Center of Foreign Legion in Ukraine
Russian Forces Destroy Control Center of Foreign Legion in Ukraine
The Russian military has launched nine strikes at targets in Ukraine using cruise missiles and drones this week, the Defense Ministry stated on Friday, adding that a control center belonging to the Ukrainian Foreign Legion has been destroyed.
2023-09-29T13:29+0000
2023-09-29T13:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
donetsk
mig-29
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_27a84bf1b0df32922284e7dbc88a43ba.jpg
"In the period from September 24 to 29, the Russian armed forces carried out nine strikes with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. Ammunition depots, military equipment of Ukrainian armed forces, training sites of sabotage groups, as well as accommodation facilities for Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries were hit," the ministry reported. The strikes destroyed a control center of the Foreign Legion, two large ammunition depots and disrupted the supply of foreign-made weapons and logistical support for Ukrainian troops operating in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added. Moreover, Ukraine has lost more than 1,760 servicemen both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction from September 24 to 29, the ministry stressed.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 12 attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks by in the Zaporozhye direction and four attacks in the South Donetsk direction.Ukraine has also lost over 750 military in the South Donetsk direction, over 210 military in the Kupyansk direction, up to 250 military in the Kherson direction, and over 360 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/putin-ukraine-fails-in-all-directions-of-counteroffensive-1111116289.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/how-many-tanks-has-ukraine-lost--1112263333.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3929ec7ce8c7118a2c6064f8ff3a6ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine

Russian Forces Destroy Control Center of Foreign Legion in Ukraine

13:29 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 29.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia.
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has launched nine strikes at targets in Ukraine using cruise missiles and drones this week, the Defense Ministry stated on Friday, adding that a control center belonging to the Ukrainian Foreign Legion has been destroyed.
"In the period from September 24 to 29, the Russian armed forces carried out nine strikes with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. Ammunition depots, military equipment of Ukrainian armed forces, training sites of sabotage groups, as well as accommodation facilities for Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries were hit," the ministry reported.
The strikes destroyed a control center of the Foreign Legion, two large ammunition depots and disrupted the supply of foreign-made weapons and logistical support for Ukrainian troops operating in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed five combat aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force this week… two more MiG-29 fighters delivered from Poland, modernized for the use of Western missile weapons, were destroyed during a strike at an airfield in Kulbakino in the Nikolayev Region on Thursday night," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin: West Needs to Stop Delivering Weapons to Kiev if They Want to Resolve Conflict
13 June, 14:32 GMT
Moreover, Ukraine has lost more than 1,760 servicemen both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction from September 24 to 29, the ministry stressed.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 12 attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks by in the Zaporozhye direction and four attacks in the South Donetsk direction.
"As a result of the fighting [in the Donetsk direction], the enemy lost more than 1,760 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, 40 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, as well as 70 vehicles. During the counter-battery battle, 13 field artillery guns and two Grad multiple launch rocket systems were hit," the ministry stated.
Ukrainian tank laid to waste in Artemovsk. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2023
Military
How Many Tanks Has Ukraine Lost?
30 July, 15:09 GMT
Ukraine has also lost over 750 military in the South Donetsk direction, over 210 military in the Kupyansk direction, up to 250 military in the Kherson direction, and over 360 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала