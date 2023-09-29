https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russian-forces-destroy-control-center-of-foreign-legion-in-ukraine-1113798319.html
Russian Forces Destroy Control Center of Foreign Legion in Ukraine
The Russian military has launched nine strikes at targets in Ukraine using cruise missiles and drones this week, the Defense Ministry stated on Friday, adding that a control center belonging to the Ukrainian Foreign Legion has been destroyed.
13:29 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 29.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has launched nine strikes at targets in Ukraine using cruise missiles and drones this week, the Defense Ministry stated on Friday, adding that a control center belonging to the Ukrainian Foreign Legion has been destroyed.
"In the period from September 24 to 29, the Russian armed forces carried out nine strikes with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. Ammunition depots, military equipment of Ukrainian armed forces, training sites of sabotage groups
, as well as accommodation facilities for Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries were hit," the ministry reported.
The strikes destroyed a control center of the Foreign Legion, two large ammunition depots and disrupted the supply of foreign-made weapons and logistical support for Ukrainian troops operating in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions
, the ministry added.
"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed five combat aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force this week… two more MiG-29 fighters delivered from Poland, modernized for the use of Western missile weapons, were destroyed during a strike at an airfield in Kulbakino in the Nikolayev Region on Thursday night," the ministry said.
Moreover, Ukraine has lost more than 1,760 servicemen both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction
from September 24 to 29, the ministry stressed.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 12 attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks by in the Zaporozhye direction and four attacks in the South Donetsk direction.
"As a result of the fighting [in the Donetsk direction], the enemy lost more than 1,760 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, 40 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, as well as 70 vehicles. During the counter-battery battle, 13 field artillery guns and two Grad multiple launch rocket systems were hit," the ministry stated.
Ukraine has also lost over 750 military in the South Donetsk direction
, over 210 military in the Kupyansk direction, up to 250 military in the Kherson direction, and over 360 military in the Krasny Liman direction
, the ministry added.