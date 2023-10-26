https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/who-chief-says-new-pandemic-is-matter-of-time-1114508816.html
WHO Chief Says New Pandemic Is Matter of Time
WHO Chief Says New Pandemic Is Matter of Time
A new pandemic will inevitably arise in the future and the international community should prepare to respond to the threat, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.
"The next pandemic is not a question of if, but of when. And we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. That is why WHO's Member States are negotiating a new #PandemicAccord and amendments to the International Health Regulations, to strengthen the legal framework for the global response to pandemics," Tedros stated in a video published on his X, formerly known as Twitter. The WHO chief also called on members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to support these negotiations towards a timely conclusion, by the 2024 World Health Assembly. Every year, delegations from all WHO member states meet at the assembly in Geneva. The 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled to take place from May 27-June 1, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new pandemic will inevitably arise in the future and the international community should prepare to respond to the threat, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.
"The next pandemic
is not a question of if, but of when. And we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. That is why WHO's Member States are negotiating a new #PandemicAccord and amendments to the International Health Regulations, to strengthen the legal framework for the global response to pandemics,
" Tedros stated in a video published on his X, formerly known as Twitter.
The WHO chief also called on members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to support these negotiations towards a timely conclusion, by the 2024 World Health Assembly.
"For the sake of future generations, we must not go back to the old cycle of panic and neglect that left our world vulnerable," Tedros said.
Every year, delegations from all WHO member states meet at the assembly in Geneva. The 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled to take place from May 27-June 1, 2024.