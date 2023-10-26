https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/who-chief-says-new-pandemic-is-matter-of-time-1114508816.html

WHO Chief Says New Pandemic Is Matter of Time

WHO Chief Says New Pandemic Is Matter of Time

A new pandemic will inevitably arise in the future and the international community should prepare to respond to the threat, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

2023-10-26T17:53+0000

2023-10-26T17:53+0000

2023-10-26T17:53+0000

world

world health organization (who)

pandemic

coronavirus

coronavirus pandemic: borders shut, public events cancelled

tedros adhanom ghebreyesus

health

disease

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103806232_0:291:3123:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec03fdb4ccc702fd160715ae8675ef3e.jpg

"The next pandemic is not a question of if, but of when. And we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. That is why WHO's Member States are negotiating a new #PandemicAccord and amendments to the International Health Regulations, to strengthen the legal framework for the global response to pandemics," Tedros stated in a video published on his X, formerly known as Twitter. The WHO chief also called on members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to support these negotiations towards a timely conclusion, by the 2024 World Health Assembly. Every year, delegations from all WHO member states meet at the assembly in Geneva. The 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled to take place from May 27-June 1, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/us-uk-seeking-to-destabilize-central-asia---russian-security-council-1111418617.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new pandemic, new coronavirus, new covid, new disease, new illness, pandemic, coronavirus, pandemicaccord, pandemic accord, international health regulations, world health assembly