https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/china-urges-respect-for-one-china-principle-as-canada-eyes-investment-deal-with-taiwan-1114533576.html

China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan

China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan

China calls on Canada to respect the One-China principle and refrain from any official interaction with Taiwan, including by signing an investment deal, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.

2023-10-27T16:40+0000

2023-10-27T16:40+0000

2023-10-27T16:40+0000

world

china

taiwan

canada

chinese embassy

one china policy

investment

foreign funding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098137177_0:226:3030:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_fa28765e62895efad66c028b472476fa.jpg

On Tuesday, Canada and Taiwan completed negotiations on a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement. Global Affairs Canada stated it is looking forward to signing the deal "promptly." China urges the Canadian government to abide by the One-China principle, and "prudently and properly handle relevant issues," the embassy added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/us-uses-taiwan-as-eternal-pawn-in-foreign-policy-games-against-china-1112317009.html

china

taiwan

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

one-china principle, taiwan, taiwan issue, chinese taiwan, one china policy, canada-china relations, china-canada relations, canada-china communication, canada-china communication, china-taiwan war, taiwan strait, potential conflict over taiwan