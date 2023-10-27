https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/china-urges-respect-for-one-china-principle-as-canada-eyes-investment-deal-with-taiwan-1114533576.html
China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan
China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan
China calls on Canada to respect the One-China principle and refrain from any official interaction with Taiwan, including by signing an investment deal, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, Canada and Taiwan completed negotiations on a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement. Global Affairs Canada stated it is looking forward to signing the deal "promptly." China urges the Canadian government to abide by the One-China principle, and "prudently and properly handle relevant issues," the embassy added.
China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China calls on Canada to respect the One-China principle and refrain from any official interaction with Taiwan, including by signing an investment deal, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.