International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/china-urges-respect-for-one-china-principle-as-canada-eyes-investment-deal-with-taiwan-1114533576.html
China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan
China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan
China calls on Canada to respect the One-China principle and refrain from any official interaction with Taiwan, including by signing an investment deal, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.
2023-10-27T16:40+0000
2023-10-27T16:40+0000
world
china
taiwan
canada
chinese embassy
one china policy
investment
foreign funding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098137177_0:226:3030:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_fa28765e62895efad66c028b472476fa.jpg
On Tuesday, Canada and Taiwan completed negotiations on a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement. Global Affairs Canada stated it is looking forward to signing the deal "promptly." China urges the Canadian government to abide by the One-China principle, and "prudently and properly handle relevant issues," the embassy added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/us-uses-taiwan-as-eternal-pawn-in-foreign-policy-games-against-china-1112317009.html
china
taiwan
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098137177_299:0:3030:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cd209a4ebdac8651d1481a8e4e6c16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
one-china principle, taiwan, taiwan issue, chinese taiwan, one china policy, canada-china relations, china-canada relations, canada-china communication, canada-china communication, china-taiwan war, taiwan strait, potential conflict over taiwan
one-china principle, taiwan, taiwan issue, chinese taiwan, one china policy, canada-china relations, china-canada relations, canada-china communication, canada-china communication, china-taiwan war, taiwan strait, potential conflict over taiwan

China Urges Respect for One-China Principle as Canada Eyes Investment Deal With Taiwan

16:40 GMT 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022
 Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China calls on Canada to respect the One-China principle and refrain from any official interaction with Taiwan, including by signing an investment deal, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, Canada and Taiwan completed negotiations on a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement. Global Affairs Canada stated it is looking forward to signing the deal "promptly."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. China strongly opposes official interaction of any form between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. That includes negotiating or signing any agreement of sovereign implication or official nature. This position is clear and consistent," the embassy told Sputnik.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) observes PLA(N) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) execute maneuvers in an unsafe manner while conducting a routine south to north Taiwan Strait transit alongside the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFG 336), June 3. USS Chung-Hoon is on a routine deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet and is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF 71)/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
World
US Uses Taiwan as Eternal Pawn in Foreign Policy Games Against China
1 August, 14:59 GMT
China urges the Canadian government to abide by the One-China principle, and "prudently and properly handle relevant issues," the embassy added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала