A unique Russian special battalion of sapper-drone operators has been created in the special military operation zone, the Chief of Staff of the Engineer Brigade of the Southern Military District has told Sputnik.
The new engineering battalion was formed to perform operations related to remote and covert mining operations, reconnaissance, and various other combat missions."Our first regular special sapper battalion has been established on the basis of the Southern Military District's Engineer Brigade," the officer said.According to the engineering chief of staff, this unit is manned with trained and experienced professionals.According to the deputy commander of the special sapper squad, who goes by the call sign Angel, his unit uses standard production ammunition, and for each drone – either a kamikaze UAV or a bomb-dropping one – individual technical munitions are created."This is where we make the explosive elements, and of course they are all weighed to match the mass of the drone. Our squad has a field assembly plant near the front lines. We modify the drones we receive; we have an engineer who solders circuit boards and fine-tunes our 'birdies'. We also assemble the fuses for the ammunition (a device that triggers the charge from the control panel)," he explained.Angel noted that his personnel constantly works to maintain its skill level. When there are no combat tasks, the soldiers "train on simulators, practice and improve their skills," the soldier concluded.
First Special Battalion of Minelayer Drone Operators Created in Spec Op Zone
LUGANSK (Sputnik) — A unique Russian special battalion of sapper-drone operators has been created in the special military operation zone, the Chief of Staff of the Engineer Brigade of the Southern Military District, known by the call sign Sotiy (lit. Hundredth), has told Sputnik.
The new engineering battalion was formed to perform operations related to remote and covert mining operations, reconnaissance, and various other combat missions.
"Our first regular special sapper battalion has been established on the basis of the Southern Military District's Engineer Brigade," the officer said.
According to the engineering chief of staff, this unit is manned with trained and experienced professionals
.
"The special battalion uses the most advanced models of unmanned aerial vehicles. They are engaged in mine laying, reconnaissance and elimination of enemy personnel and equipment," Sotiy added.
According to the deputy commander of the special sapper squad, who goes by the call sign Angel, his unit uses standard production ammunition, and for each drone – either a kamikaze UAV or a bomb-dropping one – individual technical munitions are created.
"This is where we make the explosive elements, and of course they are all weighed to match the mass of the drone. Our squad has a field assembly plant near the front lines. We modify the drones we receive; we have an engineer who solders circuit boards and fine-tunes our 'birdies'. We also assemble the fuses for the ammunition (a device that triggers the charge from the control panel)," he explained.
Angel noted that his personnel constantly works
to maintain its skill level
. When there are no combat tasks, the soldiers "train on simulators, practice and improve their skills," the soldier concluded.