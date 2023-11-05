https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/from-hot-air-balloons-to-atomic-icebreakers-russia-expo-highlights-regional-wonders-1114740013.html

From Hot Air Balloons to Atomic Icebreakers: Russia Expo Highlights Regional Wonders

On 4 November, the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) unveiled the eagerly awaited Russia Expo, a sprawling showcase that will run for the next six months. This event aims to highlight the nation's achievements, boasting a diverse array of participants, including industry titans, agribusiness leaders, and envoys from every corner of Russia.

Throughout the extended run of the Exhibition, running from 4 November 2023 to 12 April 2024, the expansive grounds of the VDNKh complex have been transformed into a captivating multimedia spectacle, showcasing the distinctive and authentic splendor of Russia's 89 regions. Within this immersive experience, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into Russia's remarkable accomplishments in technology, culture, sports, and industry, while savoring the wonderful array of tastes in which Russian cuisine and beverages are so rich.Embracing its role as the stage for the International RUSSIA EXPO, Moscow's iconic Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) outdoor venue has welcomed visitors with open arms since its grand opening. This remarkable event boasts an impressive collection of 131 captivating exhibits, each representing one of the 89 diverse regions of Russia, offering an enticing glimpse into the country's diverse and multifaceted culture and achievements.Longest Scarf in CountryThe longest scarf in the country, as Sputnik's correspondent reported, warmed visitors at the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra stand at the International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia'.The exposition of Yugra opened with the project 'Khanty-Mansiysk: New Year's Capital of Siberia' which made it into the top five of the most popular New Year's events in Russia. Thousands of tourists from all over the world come to the region during this time.Archaeological ParkUnique exhibits will be available to guests throughout the exhibition. For example, in the photo zone 'Archaeopark' there is an interactive mammoth frozen in ice. By scanning a QR code with your mobile phone's camera, the mammoth comes to life and tells the story of the construction of the 'Archaeopark' cultural and tourist complex in Khanty-Mansiysk."We are currently holding a competition to name the mammoth. On 23 November, the Day of the Okrug, we will announce the name. We invite everyone to visit our stand," Afanasyev added.Glavvino: Main Pavilion of WinesMore than 500 wines are presented in the 'Main Pavilion of Wines', which opened on Saturday at the exhibition forum 'Russia at VDNKh, a Sputnik correspondent at the event confirmed.The platform exhibits wines of various Russian producers. As the correspondent confirmed, visitors can taste and buy wines, take part in quizzes and win prizes.Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 45-minute tastings will be held on the platform, with 40 people attending each day.Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko opened the exhibition 'Eat Your Own!' at Moscow's VDNKh, which focuses on the development of the Russian agricultural sector.‘Boundless Ryazan Sky’The hot-air balloon, which is the centerpiece of the stand of Ryazan region at the International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia', symbolizes the "boundless sky of Ryazan", Governor Pavel Malkov announced in his telegram channel."The Ryazan region also presented its stand. The central element is a hot-air balloon symbolizing the boundless sky of Ryazan. Visitors can take a virtual tour and see the beauty of our region. Through interactive elements you can learn about the achievements of the region and its outstanding residents. In the studio workshop you can also learn traditional crafts from our masters," Malkov wrote, inviting visitors to the Ryazan exhibition.He invited visitors to explore the exhibition of the region and said, "Ryazan is the real heart of Russia. We have a lot to show and be proud of!"Journey on the IcebreakerVisitors to the stand of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug at the "Russia" Exhibition-Forum in Moscow will have the opportunity to go on a voyage aboard the nuclear icebreaker Yamal, the regional government's press service reported."The Yamal exhibition consists of several zones. The central art object symbolizes a gas flame. Upon entering, each visitor will witness a multimedia show and control natural phenomena. In the second zone, guests can take a 'voyage' aboard the nuclear icebreaker Yamal, which illuminates events from the distant and recent past with a real spotlight. For children, we have created a unique game that explains educationally how gas is produced and what happens to it afterwards," the statement said.The Yamal stand has prepared a packed program, including performances by the region's top artists, participation in master classes by Yamal craftsmen and musicians, tasting of traditional dishes, and interaction with ambassadors.Moscow Region Sim CityThe interactive game zone at the Moscow Region stand at the Russia Expo will allow visitors to control Moscow Region using an interactive control panel in the format of a strategy game, Governor Andrey Vorobyov announced."We really wanted to capture the essence of the Moscow Region at our stand. We made it interactive: 3D journeys to significant places in the region, public conversations with people from the world of culture, sports and business. We have also created a game zone - essentially our control center, an interactive control panel that allows you to manage the Moscow Region on the screen. It's a strategy game, a city simulator, where different situations arise, just like in real life. We solve them with 'Dobrodel' (lit: goodwill)," the governor explained.On 27 December the Moscow Region Day will be held at the International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia'.

