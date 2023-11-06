https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/lavrov-west-pushing-middle-east-towards-major-war-1114763612.html

Lavrov: West Pushing Middle East Towards Major War

Lavrov: West Pushing Middle East Towards Major War

Western politicians are provoking a major conflict in the Middle East, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a marathon event at the Znanie Society within the framework of the Russia International Exhibition-Forum.

2023-11-06T13:49+0000

2023-11-06T13:49+0000

2023-11-06T13:49+0000

world

israel

russia

sergey lavrov

hamas

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114764234_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_5fcc675ee1413790c81e28c26239bccd.jpg

Russia's foreign minister has asserted that Western nations are actively steering Middle Eastern countries toward a potential large-scale conflict. Lavrov pointed out that historically, such "Anglo-Saxon strategies" have precipitated waves of terrorism and forced the migration of countless refugees.The consequences of this Western approach are evident in Ukraine, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, with the ultimate result being the loss or weakening of statehood in these countries, the top diplomat emphasized.The methods used by the United States and its allies are sowing chaos in various regions of the world, fueling conflicts between countries and peoples, exacerbating inter-religious and inter-ethnic tensions.The West has grown accustomed to solving its own problems at the expense of others and exploiting other people's resources and, contrary to global processes, hopes to rule the world by interfering in the internal affairs of states, Lavrov concluded.In a recent flare-up, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict reignited on October 7 after a major rocket attack on Israel from Gaza. Subsequently, Hamas infiltrated the southern border areas, attacking military and civilian targets in Israel and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip, taking control of border settlements, conducting airstrikes, including on civilian targets, and imposing a complete blockade, cutting off supplies of essential goods.Moscow has called on both sides to cease hostilities. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Middle East crisis can only be resolved on the basis of the United Nations Security Council's "two-state" formula, which calls for an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/blinkens-diplomatic-push-earns-tepid-response-amid-palestine-israel-conflict-1114755627.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/lavrov-russia-to-support-arab-states-palestine-israel-settlement-solution-1114692244.html

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, sergey lavrov news, lavrov speech today, lavrov statement, lavrov statement on ukraine, lavrov west, lavrov news