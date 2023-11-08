International
Three Pandas Leave US National Zoo to Return to China
Three Pandas Leave US National Zoo to Return to China - Sputnik Correspondent
Three giant pandas have left the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC to fly back to their homeland, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
While the departure was announced to take place at around 9:00 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT), people came to the gates of the now former home of the White and Black bears at 7:00 a.m. A sign attached to the zoo gates said "Closed until mid-morning" amid the transfer of the beloved pandas. Along with an increased police and press presence, there were many regular members of the public with children. Some were holding toy pandas, some were crying, many had come from other towns just to say goodbye to the departing animals. The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington and China's Wildlife and Conservation Society have a three-year agreement to keep the three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December. Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik in October the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas — Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji — would return to China at the end of the year as previously scheduled. Liu also said that US and Chinese technical cooperation units are communicating on future collaboration on giant panda research and conservation. The giant panda is an unofficial symbol of China. In July 2021, the Chinese authorities announced that giant pandas are no longer an endangered species in the country, as their population has grown to more than 1,800 individuals in the wild over the past decade.
Three Pandas Leave US National Zoo to Return to China

15:15 GMT 08.11.2023

15:15 GMT 08.11.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three giant pandas have left the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC to fly back to their homeland, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
While the departure was announced to take place at around 9:00 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT), people came to the gates of the now former home of the White and Black bears at 7:00 a.m.
A sign attached to the zoo gates said "Closed until mid-morning" amid the transfer of the beloved pandas. Along with an increased police and press presence, there were many regular members of the public with children. Some were holding toy pandas, some were crying, many had come from other towns just to say goodbye to the departing animals.
The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington and China's Wildlife and Conservation Society have a three-year agreement to keep the three panda bears in the US capital through 2023. The agreement is set to expire in December.
A giant panda sits in an enclosure in the Moscow Zoo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Beyond Politics
First College for Study of Giant Pandas Opens in China - Reports
26 September, 12:21 GMT
Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik in October the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the National Zoo in Washington had announced that the three giant pandas — Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji — would return to China at the end of the year as previously scheduled.
Liu also said that US and Chinese technical cooperation units are communicating on future collaboration on giant panda research and conservation.
The giant panda is an unofficial symbol of China. In July 2021, the Chinese authorities announced that giant pandas are no longer an endangered species in the country, as their population has grown to more than 1,800 individuals in the wild over the past decade.
Canadian Zoo Sends Pandas Home to China After Pandemic Frustrates Bamboo Imports - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2020
World
'Panda Diplomacy' Remains Despite Trade War as China's Bears Allowed to Stay in US Zoo
8 December 2020, 13:49 GMT
