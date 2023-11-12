International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/ukraine-regimes-infighting-may-prompt-cannon-fodder-troops-to-rebel---us-journo-1114897149.html
Ukraine Regime's 'Infighting' May Prompt 'Cannon Fodder' Troops to Rebel - US Journo
Ukraine Regime's 'Infighting' May Prompt 'Cannon Fodder' Troops to Rebel - US Journo
Infighting within the Kiev regime may prompt Ukraine’s military to refuse to fight any further in NATO’s proxy war against Russia, speculated US journalist Garland Nixon.
2023-11-12T11:06+0000
2023-11-12T11:06+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
valery zaluzhny
nato
russia
ukrainian armed forces
garland nixon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d810ccbd527317a8ec4857b607a733c9.jpg
The recent row that erupted between President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in- hief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, could lead to the Ukraine’s military refusing to fight any further in NATO’s proxy war against Russia, speculated US journalist Garland Nixon on his YouTube channel.“First they start fighting against each other, then Zaluzhny’s aide dies in a blast,” recalled the journalist, adding, “What are the troops going to think?""If they are on the front line," Garland Nixon said, and there is "internal fighting" on an increasingly violent scale within the regime itself, at some point the Ukrainian troops being used as “cannon fodder” may rebel. Nixon emphasized that in such a situation the Ukrainian military would have no reason to continue fighting on the battlefront, where their counteroffensive has abysmally failed. “Once the politics collapse,” there may be left “only pockets of resistance,” he argued."The Ukrainian project is collapsing, both militarily and politically," and the question is “which one comes first,” emphasized the pundit. An open war of violence has started within the Kiev regime, Garland speculated, suggesting that the death of Gennady Chastyakov, assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, was “the opening shot”.The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs ruled out an "assassination attempt" or a "Russian trace," insisting that Chastyakov himself pulled at the ring of a grenade, given to him as a present. However, Valery Zaluzhny noted in his Telegram statement that an "unidentified explosive device went off in one of the gifts" presented to his assistant. Furthermore, the wife of the deceased was referred to by the Ukrainian press as saying that the explosion occurred when Chastyakov opened a gift bag with a bottle of alcohol and glasses in the shape of grenades.The mysterious death of Chastyakov came against the backdrop of signs of a behind-the-scenes struggle within the regime in Kiev. Commander-in-Chief Gen. Valery Zaluzhny was seen as openly defying Volodymyr Zelensky's war plans.Kiev needs to take a massive technological leap to break the current stalemate in its counteroffensive against Russian troops, the Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny admitted in an interview with the UK's Economist magazine earlier, adding:“There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”The general also acknowledged that “NATO’s textbooks” and “the math” that Kiev did to plan the counteroffensive had failed to prevent Russian forces from effectively stopping Ukrainian troops in their tracks.Zaluzhny's “stalemate” comment triggered a swift rebuke. It was slammed as inappropriate by Zelensky aide Ihor Zhovkva. As the Ukrainian president, he also challenged Zaluzhny’s dismal assessment of the situation at the battle front.“Time has passed, people are tired, regardless of their status, and this is understandable. But this is not a stalemate, I emphasize this once again,” Zelensky said in a joint press conference with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Zelensky also proceeded to offer assurances that the F-16 fighters the West has promised to provide to Kiev could turn the situation around.Besides Zelensky’s remarks, there was also administrative action potentially aimed at Zaluzhny. Ukraine's president issued a decree firing Special Operations Forces commander Viktor Khorenko, with Ukrainian media speculating that the decree was drummed up on the advice of recently picked Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, but not approved by Zaluzhny. “We are waiting new results,” Zelensky said, in reference to Khorenko’s replacement. It should be added that the ousted commander refused to offer comments on rumors about a possible conflict brewing between the Ukraine government and the military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/ukrainian-intel-could-be-behind-death-of-top-general-zaluzhnys-aide--military-expert-1114799117.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/ex-cia-analyst-west-preparing-for-military-coup-against-zelensky-1114845253.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/zelensky-vs-zaluzhnyi-ukraines-president-censures-top-commander-over-stalemate-comments-1114746026.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85d555decc2a7b522b997bd3ed91f620.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infighting within the kiev regime, nato’s proxy war against russia,
infighting within the kiev regime, nato’s proxy war against russia,

Ukraine Regime's 'Infighting' May Prompt 'Cannon Fodder' Troops to Rebel - US Journo

11:06 GMT 12.11.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankDestroyed Ukrainian tank in the Russian special military oepration zone. File photo
Destroyed Ukrainian tank in the Russian special military oepration zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid rumors of friction between Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, first the top general infuriated Kiev with his “stalled” counteroffensive remarks, then Gennady Chastyakov, Zaluzhny’s aide, died in a mysterious blast, feeding into speculation of a violent off-stage struggle.
The recent row that erupted between President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in- hief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, could lead to the Ukraine’s military refusing to fight any further in NATO’s proxy war against Russia, speculated US journalist Garland Nixon on his YouTube channel.
First they start fighting against each other, then Zaluzhny’s aide dies in a blast,” recalled the journalist, adding, “What are the troops going to think?"
"If they are on the front line," Garland Nixon said, and there is "internal fighting" on an increasingly violent scale within the regime itself, at some point the Ukrainian troops being used as “cannon fodder” may rebel. Nixon emphasized that in such a situation the Ukrainian military would have no reason to continue fighting on the battlefront, where their counteroffensive has abysmally failed. “Once the politics collapse,” there may be left “only pockets of resistance,” he argued.
"The Ukrainian project is collapsing, both militarily and politically," and the question is “which one comes first,” emphasized the pundit. An open war of violence has started within the Kiev regime, Garland speculated, suggesting that the death of Gennady Chastyakov, assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, was “the opening shot”.
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2023
World
Ukrainian Intel Could be Behind Death of Top General Zaluzhny's Aide – Military Expert
7 November, 18:33 GMT

Gennady Chastyakov, assistant to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, died in a blast at his home in the Kiev region on November 6, while celebrating his 39th birthday. His son was hospitalized in serious condition. The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs pronounced his death a "tragic accident."

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs ruled out an "assassination attempt" or a "Russian trace," insisting that Chastyakov himself pulled at the ring of a grenade, given to him as a present. However, Valery Zaluzhny noted in his Telegram statement that an "unidentified explosive device went off in one of the gifts" presented to his assistant. Furthermore, the wife of the deceased was referred to by the Ukrainian press as saying that the explosion occurred when Chastyakov opened a gift bag with a bottle of alcohol and glasses in the shape of grenades.
The mysterious death of Chastyakov came against the backdrop of signs of a behind-the-scenes struggle within the regime in Kiev. Commander-in-Chief Gen. Valery Zaluzhny was seen as openly defying Volodymyr Zelensky's war plans.
Kiev needs to take a massive technological leap to break the current stalemate in its counteroffensive against Russian troops, the Ukrainian Army’s Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny admitted in an interview with the UK's Economist magazine earlier, adding:
There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”
The general also acknowledged that “NATO’s textbooks” and “the math” that Kiev did to plan the counteroffensive had failed to prevent Russian forces from effectively stopping Ukrainian troops in their tracks.
Zaluzhny's “stalemate” comment triggered a swift rebuke. It was slammed as inappropriate by Zelensky aide Ihor Zhovkva. As the Ukrainian president, he also challenged Zaluzhny’s dismal assessment of the situation at the battle front.
“Time has passed, people are tired, regardless of their status, and this is understandable. But this is not a stalemate, I emphasize this once again,” Zelensky said in a joint press conference with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Zelensky also proceeded to offer assurances that the F-16 fighters the West has promised to provide to Kiev could turn the situation around.
In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for his meeting with then-US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
World
Ex-CIA Analyst: West Preparing for Military Coup Against Zelensky
9 November, 14:29 GMT
Besides Zelensky’s remarks, there was also administrative action potentially aimed at Zaluzhny. Ukraine's president issued a decree firing Special Operations Forces commander Viktor Khorenko, with Ukrainian media speculating that the decree was drummed up on the advice of recently picked Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, but not approved by Zaluzhny.
We are waiting new results,” Zelensky said, in reference to Khorenko’s replacement. It should be added that the ousted commander refused to offer comments on rumors about a possible conflict brewing between the Ukraine government and the military.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi with a customized firearm. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
World
Zelensky vs. Zaluzhny: Ukraine’s President Censures Top Commander Over ‘Stalemate’ Comments
5 November, 16:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала