US State Dept. Says Renamed Its Bureau of Arms Control to Address 'New Challenges'
The US Department of State on Monday announced the renaming of its Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance to the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence and Stability in an attempt to address the changing international security environment.
"Today, the Department of State is officially announcing the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS), the new name of the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance," the State Department said in a press release. The bureau is responsible for developing, negotiating, implementing and verifying compliance with a range of arms control and disarmament agreements and arrangements as well as for extended deterrence missile defense, confidence- and security-building measures, risk reduction and crisis communications, the report added. The State Department noted though that the core functions of the renamed bureau will remain the same.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of State on Monday announced the renaming of its Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance to the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence and Stability in an attempt to address the changing international security environment.
“Today, the Department of State is officially announcing the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS), the new name of the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance,” the State Department said in a press release.
“This name change reflects the full scope of this Bureau’s long-standing work and its role in addressing new challenges posed by emerging security technologies and domains,” the statement clarified.
The bureau is responsible for developing, negotiating, implementing and verifying compliance with a range of arms control and disarmament agreements
and arrangements as well as for extended deterrence missile defense, confidence- and security-building measures, risk reduction and crisis communications, the report added.
The State Department noted though that the core functions of the renamed bureau will remain the same.