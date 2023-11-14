https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/fbi-trained-bomber-dogs-to-blow-up-russian-positions-in-lpr-1114947608.html
FBI Trained Bomber Dogs to Blow up Russian Positions in LPR
NATO and FBI instructors trained dogs to blast the Russian positions, sniff out and blow up mines, an intelligence services officer of the Lugansk People's Republic (LNR) told Sputnik.
Earlier, an intelligence services employee of Lugansk's forces reported that unidentified people had tried to destroy documents confirming the cooperation between the Ukrainian police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States in Severodonetsk, which was liberated in the course of the special military operation.According to the documents found in the former demining and cynology center in Severodonetsk, foreign specialists worked both with pedigree dogs and mongrel animals, training them, among other things, in bombing attacks. According to the employee, dogs were trained with a single command, and then explosive devices were attached to the animals for them to be directed to the Russian positions.
FBI Trained Bomber Dogs to Blow up Russian Positions in LPR
NATO and FBI instructors trained dogs to destroy Russian positions, as well as sniff out and blow up mines, an intelligence officer of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) told Sputnik.
Earlier, an intelligence services employee of Lugansk's forces reported that unidentified people had tried to destroy documents confirming the cooperation between the Ukrainian police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States
in Severodonetsk, which was liberated in the course of the special military operation.
"Ukrainian sappers have been working closely with dogs, they have been trained in demining and minesweeping. The latest technology used by the Ukrainian servicemen under the guidance of NATO instructors is the use of dogs not only as explosive device searchers, but also as bombers," the official stressed.
According to the documents found in the former demining and cynology center in Severodonetsk, foreign specialists worked both with pedigree dogs and mongrel animals, training them, among other things, in bombing attacks.
"According to recent reports, there are more frequent cases of dogs being used to blast our [Russian] positions. There are a lot of reports that mongrel dogs, which are booby-trapped, with explosive devices attached to them, run into our positions and explode," the officer clarified.
According to the employee, dogs were trained with a single command, and then explosive devices were attached to the animals for them to be directed to the Russian positions.
"These are the terrorist methods taught to Ukrainian sappers by the FBI officers in the Lugansk area controlled by Ukraine," the officer stressed.