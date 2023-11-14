https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/fbi-trained-bomber-dogs-to-blow-up-russian-positions-in-lpr-1114947608.html

FBI Trained Bomber Dogs to Blow up Russian Positions in LPR

NATO and FBI instructors trained dogs to blast the Russian positions, sniff out and blow up mines, an intelligence services officer of the Lugansk People's Republic (LNR) told Sputnik.

Earlier, an intelligence services employee of Lugansk's forces reported that unidentified people had tried to destroy documents confirming the cooperation between the Ukrainian police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States in Severodonetsk, which was liberated in the course of the special military operation.According to the documents found in the former demining and cynology center in Severodonetsk, foreign specialists worked both with pedigree dogs and mongrel animals, training them, among other things, in bombing attacks. According to the employee, dogs were trained with a single command, and then explosive devices were attached to the animals for them to be directed to the Russian positions.

