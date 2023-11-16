https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/israels-hidden-nuclear-arsenal-makes-it-unaccountable-for-war-crimes---journo-1115004449.html

Israel's Hidden Nuclear Arsenal Makes it Unaccountable for War Crimes - Journo

Israeli government ministers and other officials have already mooted using nuclear weapons in the Gaza Strip. Sam Husseini said Israeli's atomic arsenal deterred Palestine's allies from stopping Tel Aviv's atrocities.

Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons grant its leaders impunity in committing war crimes, says a journalist.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war in the besieged Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attacks on southern Israel by the armed wing of the Hamas movement and other militant groups.The Palestinian Authority's health ministry, based in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, reported on Thursday that 11,470 people had been killed and around 29,000 wounded by Israel's onslaught in Gaza. The dead included 4,707 children, 3,155 women and 668 elderly people — altogether three-quarters of the total. 203 health and 36 civil defense workers had also been killed. Independent journalist Sam Husseini told Sputnik that Washington has spent decades covering up the open secret of Israel's nuclear arms program — just as it does over its ally's atrocities against Palestinians.That culture of silence extends across the US political spectrum, from the conservative right to the liberal left. He accused US politicians of picking and choosing between items of international law, justifying Israel's actions under the United Nations Charter's doctrine of national defence when its position as occupier of the Palestinian territories does not entitle it to do so. "By asserting Israel has a right to defend itself, that's their backhanded way of saying we don't recognize the fourth Geneva Convention" — which mandates the protection of civilians in war zones — Husseini said. "The Israeli army just demolished a statue to Yasser Arafat on the West Bank. What the hell does that have to do with Gaza? This is about destroying the Palestinian nation. This has nothing to do with Israel defending itself."The journalist said the Hamas attacks were a "wet dream" for Netanyahu, giving him a pretext for an uninhibited campaign of bombing against Gaza, just as the September 11 2001 attacks in the US were used to justify the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.He argued military intervention by Iran, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon's Hezbollah and others sympathetic to the Palestinian cause had been low-key so far for fear of Israeli retaliation."A country has to invoke the genocide convention at the World Court that will further isolate the US at the Security Council," he concluded. "That's the best path forward, in addition to everything else that people are doing in terms of protest and boycott, divestment, sanctions, direct actions, weapons manufacturers and so on."For more incisive commentary on world events, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

