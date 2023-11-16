https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/north-koreas-warning-roars-offensive-actions-promised-in-face-of-us-provocations-1114998972.html
North Korea's Warning Roars: 'Offensive' Actions Promised in Face of US 'Provocations'
The DPRK condemned the recent visit of top US defense officials to South Korea on Wednesday, promising intensified and "offensive" responses to what it perceives as military threats from the United States and its allies.
Pyongyang has blamed the White House for escalating tensions in the region, referring specifically to the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Seoul this week, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).In the statement, North Korea reaffirmed its commitment to robustly control and manage all perceived threats to its national security. The statement emphasized the use of more aggressive and overwhelming countermeasures, including visible strategic military deterrence.During Austin's visit, South Korea and the United States revised a bilateral security agreement aimed at countering the DPRK's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities. South Korea's Defense Ministry underscored the need for the revision, citing inadequacies in addressing rapid advances in North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.Pyongyang claims that the United States and its allies are responsible for exacerbating military tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The reasons cited include large-scale military exercises and the increased presence of US strategic assets in the region.
