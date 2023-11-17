International
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Rejects IDF Claims of Finding Group's 'Tunnel Shaft' in Gaza
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Rejects IDF Claims of Finding Group’s ‘Tunnel Shaft’ in Gaza
The Israeli military began bombardment of the Gaza Strip shortly after the October 7 surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state staged by Hamas from the Palestinian enclave.
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Rejects IDF Claims of Finding Group’s ‘Tunnel Shaft’ in Gaza

05:03 GMT 17.11.2023
The Israeli military began bombing the Gaza Strip shortly after the October 7 surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state orchestrated by Hamas from the Palestinian territory.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) argued on Friday that they had found what they described as a “Hamas operations tunnel shaft” inside the al-Shifa medical complex, which was raided by Israeli special services earlier this week. The Palestinian militant group rejected the claims as “baseless lies.”
In a separate development, the IDF reported several strikes against senior Hamas figures in two underground sites in Gaza in recent days. According to the Israeli military, they include the head of the Palestinian militant group's rocket brigade and northern Gaza unit. The report could not be independently verified.
The director of al-Shifa hospital has since said that hundreds of patients remain at the site, "screaming with thirst" as the facility runs out of oxygen and water.
Follow Sputnik’s live updates to find out more.
05:45 GMT 17.11.2023
IDF Says Found Body of Israeli Soldier Abducted by Hamas Near Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had found the body of an Israeli soldier, who was previously abducted by Hamas, in one of the buildings near the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.
On Thursday, the IDF said that it had found the body of an Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas in a building near the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.
"The body of IDF soldier Corporal Noa Marciano, who was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization, was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and was transferred to Israeli territory," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
04:47 GMT 17.11.2023
Blinken Spoke to Israeli Minister Gantz on Accelerating Aid to Gaza - US State Dept.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benjamin Gantz about accelerating humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, confronting Israeli settlers' violence and de-escalating the situation in the region, the US State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken and Minister Gantz discussed efforts to augment and accelerate the transit of critical humanitarian assistance into Gaza. The Secretary and the Minister also discussed ongoing efforts to prevent the conflict from widening and to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, including US citizens. Secretary Blinken stressed the urgent need for affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, including by confronting rising levels of settler extremist violence," the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.
