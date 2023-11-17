LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Rejects IDF Claims of Finding Group’s ‘Tunnel Shaft’ in Gaza

IDF Says Found Body of Israeli Soldier Abducted by Hamas Near Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had found the body of an Israeli soldier, who was previously abducted by Hamas, in one of the buildings near the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the IDF said that it had found the body of an Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas in a building near the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.