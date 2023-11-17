https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/watch-russian-attack-jets-strike-ukrainian-positions-1115024077.html
Watch Russian Attack Jets Strike Ukrainian Positions
The jets have once again demonstrated their dominance in the airspace of the special operation zone, delivering a series of precise missile strikes at Ukrainian military positions in the South Donetsk area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of the Russian Aerospace Forces vaporizing military facilities and equipment of the Ukrainian troops in South Donetsk.The missile launches were carried out in jet pairs from low altitudes, showcasing the high skills of the Russian pilots. Post-strike, the crews adeptly performed maneuvers, deploying heat traps to evade any potential counter-attacks, before seamlessly returning to their departure airfield. Not only did the strikes result in the destruction of the Ukrainian camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles, but also underscored the superiority of Russian aviation.The ability of Russian jets to operate effectively within the special operation zone highlights a considerable asymmetry in aerial capabilities, with Ukraine struggling to match the technological and strategic advantages of the Russian forces.
