LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills 17 People - Reports

Hamas Expecting Qatar to Announce Details of Hostage Deal in Coming Hours - Reports

Palestinian movement Hamas expects Qatar to announce details of the deal on the release of hostages in the coming hours, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing a representative of the movement.

"We expect that the mediator, Qatar, will announce the details of the deal in the coming hours," the representative was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The agreement will take into account the humanitarian aspect, as well as the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, the report added.