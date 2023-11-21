LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills 17 People - Reports
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting a harsh response from Tel Aviv. The Israeli government imposed a humanitarian blockade on Gaza, launched airstrikes and began a ground operation in the area.
On 27 October, Israel launched an extensive ground invasion into Gaza with the declared aim of eliminating Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned that it would advance wherever Hamas was located, including the southern part of the Palestinian territories.
On Monday, the IDF said that it had captured key elements of Hamas' ‘Zaytun’ battalion in Gaza City, including the central headquarters and a command center.
The conflict has resulted in approximately 1,400 deaths in Israel and more than 13,000 deaths and 30,000 injuries in Gaza.
04:37 GMT 21.11.2023
Hamas Expecting Qatar to Announce Details of Hostage Deal in Coming Hours - Reports
Palestinian movement Hamas expects Qatar to announce details of the deal on the release of hostages in the coming hours, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing a representative of the movement.
"We expect that the mediator, Qatar, will announce the details of the deal in the coming hours," the representative was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
The agreement will take into account the humanitarian aspect, as well as the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, the report added.
04:36 GMT 21.11.2023
Israeli Strike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills 17 People - Reports
At least 17 people were killed in Israeli shelling of a residential building in the central Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Monday.
The report said that the building was located on the territory of the Nuseirat refugee camp.