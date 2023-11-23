https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/dems-fear-ukraine-might-not-survive-until-2024-as-house-stonewalls-funding-1115166882.html

Dems Fear Ukraine Might Not 'Survive' Until 2024 as House Stonewalls Funding

The crisis in the Middle East, the possibility of a government shutdown and the election of a new House speaker have shifted Washington’s attention away from Ukraine, with officials in the Pentagon and civilian agencies sending increasingly desperate warning signals that they’re running out of cash to sink into NATO’s proxy war against Russia.

White House officials and Democratic lawmakers lobbying for the extension of US economic and military assistance to Ukraine have sounded the alarm over GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson’s perceived foot-dragging in setting up a vote on the issue.Citing recent attempts to include Ukraine funding into omnibus, must-pass funding measures, Democratic lawmakers pointed out that the next stopgap funding bill won’t be coming until late January or early February of 2024, and expressed fears about whether Kiev can hold out for that long.“We have to bear down, get this done and get this supplemental passed soon because the brave Ukrainians who are fighting as winter is coming are looking at losing the supplies they’ve needed for ammunition, for missiles, for drones, for defense, for armor, and we cannot possibly afford to abandon Ukraine,” his colleague, Democratic Senator Chris Coons concurred.Johnson and his conservative Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives torpedoed President Joe Biden’s proposed $105 billion all-in-one funding bill this month containing money for Ukraine, Israel, cash for US brinksmanship with China in the Pacific, and the border crisis, instead pushing through a stopgap measure preventing a government shutdown and assuring funding for government services, but not a cent more. The bill passed the Senate, and President Biden reluctantly signed it, despite earlier threats by the White House to veto the measure.For the Pentagon and US civilian agencies tasked with doling out cash to Kiev, Johnson’s reluctance to tee up a vote on Ukraine poses a real danger, with US military officials warning earlier this month that there was only about $1 billion remaining in the Ukraine war chest, and a USAID administrator revealing that its funds for direct budgetary support were all gone.Senior White House aides informed media that part of the administration’s problem with Johnson is that it “does not yet have a clear read” on the politician’s negotiating style, and expressed concerns that the speaker may not be as malleable as his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy to backroom side deals (which helped culminate in McCarthy’s ouster).The US' pro-Ukraine lobbyists expect to hold a vote on funding for Kiev and other spending priorities, including Israel and the border, in the Senate after Thanksgiving, where the neoconservative wing of the GOP led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to play the decisive role. But in that chamber, Democrats and Republicans have run into other problems, with the White House disagreeing with Senate Republicans’ proposed hardline immigration and border-related positions, such as a lack of "path to citizenship" measures for millions of illegal immigrants living in the country.“If our Republican colleagues demand too much in this negotiation, we won’t be able to get it passed in the Senate and then in the House,” Senator Coons said.Zelensky’s TroublesWhatever Washington decides, it will need to do it quickly. Kiev has been engaged in a desperate search for more cash since at least September, with the conflict with Russia eating away at more and more of the nation’s budget, and America’s allies tamping down their assistance, as Ukraine’s debt rapidly approaches 100 percent of GDP, and vulture funds that pumped tens of billions of their own dollars into the country searching for a return on their “investment.”

