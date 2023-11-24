https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/watch-russian-troops-get-ready-for-winter-in-special-op-zone-1115184991.html
Watch Russian Troops Get Ready for Winter in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Troops Get Ready for Winter in Special Op Zone
Having established their presence in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian troops are preparing for the winter ahead. The soldiers are actively setting up dugouts and construct stoves, essential for winter operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of the Russian troops getting ready for a prolonged stay in winter conditions in the Krasny Liman area.The arrangements to gear up for winter are taking place while the Kiev regime's counteroffensive has turned out to be a disaster for Kiev regime, with Ukrainian losses amounting to over 90,000 servicemen. Despite receiving substantial military and financial assistance from its Western partners, Ukraine's counteroffensive has faced significant setbacks. Reports indicate that Russia's forces are not only holding their ground but also advancing, liberating more and more settlements in the process. This development is gradually changing the Western media's narrative, which initially hailed Ukraine's offensive capabilities. Now, the discourse is shifting towards acknowledging Kiev's losses and the growing need for negotiations. The narrative highlights the changing position of Western countries in relation to the conflict. Initially, after deep involvement, now there seems to be a shift in resource allocation. Recent reports indicate that the aid, which was once generously flowing into Ukraine, is now being redirected, with a notable portion being sent to Israel. This realignment implies a strategic change in priorities for these Western nations.
The Russian soldiers are settling down in the Krasny Liman region before winter
The Russian soldiers are settling down in the Krasny Liman region before winter
